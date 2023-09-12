What happened to Kate Middleton's hand and why is she wearing a bandage?

12 September 2023, 13:48 | Updated: 12 September 2023, 13:51

What happened to Kate Middleton's hand and why is she wearing a bandage?
What happened to Kate Middleton's hand and why is she wearing a bandage? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was seen wearing a bandage on the fingers of her right hand while at a royal engagement.

Kate Middleton, 41, was out and about on Tuesday visiting the High Down Prison as part of her role as patron of the Forward Trust.

The Princess of Wales, who is mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, dressed in a chic navy suit for the visit, revealing a new hairstyle.

However, it was the bandage on her right hand that left people questioning if Prince William's wife was injured and how she hurt herself.

It was revealed by Kensington Palace that Kate had injured two fingers on her right hand while playing on the trampoline with her children.

They told the press that it is a "small injury" and is "nothing serious".

The Princess Of Wales pictured with a bandage on her finger as she visits High Down Prison in Sutton
The Princess Of Wales pictured with a bandage on her finger as she visits High Down Prison in Sutton. Picture: Getty

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales was visiting High Down Prison in Sutton, Surrey, with the Forward Trust ahead of Addiction Awareness Week.

The Forward Trust delivers a range of services at the prison which are tailored to the men who live there, including an intensive abstinence-based programme, a low to medium intensity intervention programme and courses of workshops for addicts and their loved ones.

The Princess Of Wales injured herself while playing on the trampoline with her children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
The Princess Of Wales injured herself while playing on the trampoline with her children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: Getty

This is one of Kate's first royal engagements since the family's summer break ended and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis returned to school.

Earlier this month, the Princess of Wales was pictured at the Rugby World Cup in France where she watched the England and Argentina game.

The Princess of Wales also attended a service in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II with Prince William at St Davids Cathedral where the royal couple remembered the Monarch's legacy.

