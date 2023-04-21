Alison Hammond reveals what Kate Middleton will wear for the Coronation

21 April 2023, 12:31

Alison Hammond reveals Kate Middleton will wear 'a hint of blue' for the coronation

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Princess of Wales shared some details about her Coronation outfit with This Morning's Alison Hammond during their meeting this week.

Alison Hammond, 48, has shared some details about Kate Middleton's outfit for the King's Coronation.

The This Morning host met the Prince and Princess of Wales this week in Birmingham during their visit to celebrate diverse culture and thriving creative industries in the area.

Alison managed to get a selfie with Kate and Prince William during the meeting, and revealed more details on Friday's This Morning – including what the Princess will be wearing on 6th May for the King's Coronation.

Taking to the sofa alongside her co-host Dermot O'Leary, Alison said that she asked Kate what she was planning on wearing for the big day.

Alison Hammond poses for a selfie with the Prince and Princess of Wales during their outing in Birmingham
Alison Hammond poses for a selfie with the Prince and Princess of Wales during their outing in Birmingham. Picture: Instagram/Alison Hammond

Alison told the Princess of Wales she thought she would be wearing blue, to which Kate responded that there was a "hint of blue" in the outfit.

Speaking about their meeting, Alison went on to explain: "Kate takes one side of the room and then William takes the other side. We went to talk with Kate and she came right over and straight away she made a beeline for me. I was like, 'yes I'm in there!' she was smiling, she was amazing, she had a beautiful red dress on, which was lovely.

"We were talking about cocktails, she said she liked spicy cocktails, but doesn't like sweet ones or anything like that."

Kate Middleton told Alison Hammond that her Coronation outfit has a 'hint of blue'
Kate Middleton told Alison Hammond that her Coronation outfit has a 'hint of blue'. Picture: Getty

Alison even admitted that she invited the royal couple to dinner at her house, and it looks like they accepted her request.

She explained: "I invited her [Kate Middleton] over to my house, I said 'next time you're in Birmingham, come over to my house, I'll cook for you'. She was like, 'I'll definitely come', I was like, really? This is the best day ever."

Alison went on: "When we went upstairs because I said I want to have a selfie, he [Prince William] was there talking to Kate, he was saying: 'Kate, Alison supports Aston Villa, she's my best friend and she has asked us to go to dinner.' Then Kate goes: 'I know she's already asked us to go to dinner,' so they were arguing over me!"

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Paul O'Grady breaks TV contract as he adopts another dog during filming

How Paul O'Grady broke his TV contract to adopt another rescue dog

TV & Movies

Paul O'Grady's coffin was accompanied with a floral arrangement in the shape of his late dog, Buster

Paul O'Grady funeral: The meaning behind Buster floral tribute of star's late dog

Harry Potter is looking for a new cast

New Harry Potter series looking to cast children for leading roles

TV & Movies

Billie Faiers has opened up about her 'nightmare' trip back from the Maldives

Billie Faiers defended by fans after complaining about flight home from the Maldives

Sue Radford has hit back at those who question how she makes her money

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford hits back at claims she didn’t pay for luxury Florida holiday

Trending on Heart

Paul O'Grady's grandson held on to a tribute to the star

Paul O'Grady's grandson carries touching tribute to Lily Savage at star’s funeral

Paul O'Grady's husband was emotional as he travelled in the procession to the church

Paul O'Grady funeral: Fans and dogs line the streets to bid farewell to TV legend

Here's how you can see the Lyrid Meteor Shower this weekend

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2023: What date and time will it be visible and how do I see it in the UK?

News

Dad-of-two slams airline for making his pregnant wife clean up kids' mess

Dad-of-two slams airline for making his pregnant wife clean up kids' mess

Parenting

The Asian hornet has been sighted in the UK twice this year already

Asian hornet with deadly sting identified in the UK for second time this year

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield has been praised for offering a caller a surprise getaway

Phillip Schofield surprises This Morning caller with getaway amid unhappy marriage

TV & Movies

Supermarket prices have risen up to 80%

Biggest supermarket price rises revealed in new survey

News

Holly Willoughby won't be on This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today and what is shingles?

TV & Movies

Paul O'Grady's funeral is this week

Paul O'Grady funeral details confirmed as locals invited to pay respects

A waiter has revealed her frustration at a group splitting a bill 21 ways

Waiter frustrated as table of 21 ask for separate bills

Lifestyle

Here's our pick of the best hotels in London

London's best hotels for your staycation in the big city

Travel

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend were on the red carpet

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant share red carpet kiss in rare public appearance
Phillip Schofield thanked fans for their support after his brother was charged

Phillip Schofield thanks fans for support as he returns to This Morning after brother's guilty verdict

TV & Movies

Amy Lou Smith gave birth before her BGT audition aired

Britain’s Got Talent star gives birth hours before her audition airs

TV & Movies