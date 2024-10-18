Anna Kendrick facts: Woman of the Hour star's age, boyfriend and TV and movies revealed

18 October 2024, 10:30

Anna Kendrick is one of Hollywood's most loved movie and TV stars
Anna Kendrick is one of Hollywood's most loved movie and TV stars.

By Zoe Adams

Is Anna Kendrick married? Can she sing in real life? Here's everything you need to know about the former Twilight actress.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Anna Kendrick is back with another movie hit in the form of true story, Woman of the Hour, which also doubles up as her directorial debut.

An actress and singer who is best known for her work on TV and films including the Twilight series, Trolls and Pitch Perfect, Anna has become a huge Hollywood success that everyone loves.

Acting aside, Anna's dating life has also had a light shone on it as she's been connected to many famous faces including Bill Hader, a fellow actor and Saturday Night Live star.

Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's Woman of the Hour Anna from her age, where she's from to whether she has a husband or can sing in real life.

Anna Kendrick stars in and directs new Netflix hit, Woman of the Hour
Anna Kendrick stars in and directs new Netflix hit, Woman of the Hour. Picture: Getty

How old is Anna Kendrick and where is she from?

Anna celebrates her birthday on August 9th and was born in 1985 meaning she celebrated her 39th birthday in 2024.

An American, she was born in Portland to her parents William and Janice Kendrick. She has brother Michael Kendrick who is also an actor.

How tall is Anna Kendrick?

Petite, Anna is an estimated 5ft 2 inches in height which is about 1.57m.

Anna Kendrick is a talented singer as well as actress
Anna Kendrick is a talented singer as well as actress. Picture: Getty

Who is Anna Kendrick's boyfriend and is she dating?

Anna is very private about her romantic relationships but is currently believed to be single.

In the past, she has been connected to some pretty high profile partners including Ben Richardson, Jake Gyllenhall and most recently, Bill Hader who she reportedly split with in 2023.

In January 2023, Anna gave a rare insight into her romantic life as she opened up on a podcast about a previous relationship that turned sour.

She said: "I was with someone — this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes my husband. We had embryos together, this was my person.

“I remember telling my brother, when things had first kind of gone down, ‘I’m living with a stranger. Like, I don’t know what’s happening.'”

What TV shows and movies has Anna Kendrick been in and what is her net worth?

Anna has an impressive CV of movies and TV shows she's appeared in with her role as Jessica Stanley in Twilight really putting her on the Hollywood map.

Other huge shows Anna has starred in include:

  • Pitch Perfect
  • Trolls
  • Up In The Air
  • A Simple Favour
  • Alice, Darling
  • The Last Five Years
  • Get A Job
  • What To Expect When Expecting
  • Love Life

All her work in film and TV has given her a reported net worth of £15.2million.

Can Anna Kendrick sing in real life?

Lots of Anna's TV and movie roles revolve around her ability to sing from Trolls which she worked on with Justin Timberlake to Pitch Perfect.

So can she really sing? Yes! It's actually her vocals on all of her work including some title songs too.

