Would you propose to your BFF? Ariana Grande gifts 'engagement rings' to her friends

Ariana Grande proposes to her friends. Picture: IG/Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is cementing her relationship with her friends after her break up from ex-fiancè Pete Davidson.

Proposing to your girlfriends could be the next step in being an independent woman, now that Ariana Grande has reportedly gifted seven of her best friends engagement rings.

The 'Thank You Next' singer is newly single after breaking off her engagement to Pete Davis in October after just five months of dating.

It's claimed the Ariana gifted her mates a ring each to celebrate the release of her new break up track 'Seven Rings' and the message of female empowerment behind the singer.

According to TMZ the single takes inspiration from this and includes lyrics about going on a post break-up shopping spree.

The lyrics go: "They say money doesn't solve your problems/Whoever said that must not have enough money to solve them."