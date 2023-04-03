Why Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis refuse to leave their kids £220million inheritance

3 April 2023, 10:45 | Updated: 3 April 2023, 10:47

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have said they won't give their inheritance money to their kids
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have said they won't give their inheritance money to their kids. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have sparked debate over resurfaced comments about not leaving their children inheritance.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have sparked a debate after resurfaced comments about their inheritance.

The Hollywood couple have a combined net worth of around $275m (£220million) after starring in huge films such as Friends with Benefits and What Happens In Vegas.

They are now parents to two children Wyatt, eight, and Dimitri, six after marrying back in July 2015.

But now some comments that were made five years ago have resurfaced online and caused a debate about inheritance.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have opened up about their parenting
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have opened up about their parenting. Picture: Getty Images

The report states: “Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reveal they will donate their $275 million fortune to charity and not leave anything for their children.

“They say they don’t want their children to become spoiled and entitled, and want them to be motivated to work hard.”

The comments actually came from a 2018 interview, in which Ashton revealed that he and Mila won’t leave their money for their two children.

Instead, the couple plan on giving their inheritance to a charity, with Ashton saying: “I’m not setting up a trust for them.

“We’ll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things.”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have two children together
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have two children together. Picture: Instagram

He went on to say that his kids are “living a really privileged life, and they don’t even know it.

“And they’ll never know it, because this is the only one that they’ll know.”

Ashton added that he would support their children if they decided to start their own companies and make money for themselves.

“If my kids want to start a business, and they have a good business plan, I’ll invest in it. But they’re not getting trusts,” he said.

This caused a huge debate online, with people divided over the decision.

One person said: "Imagine being lucky enough to be born into wealth and your parents tell you 'WE'RE rich, not you.' lmao."

While someone else wrote: “It’s fine; just because they’re the children of a famous couple, they will have opportunities a little easier than the others.”

This comes after the couple previously said they don’t buy their children Christmas presents because they don’t want them to ‘expect stuff.’

This isn’t the first time the couple has opened up about teaching their kids the value of money.

During an appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, she said her parenting style would include “teaching them from a very early age that, you know, ‘Mommy and Daddy may have a dollar, but you’re poor’.”

The Bad Moms actor added: “It’s so important because we both came from pretty solid poverty backgrounds and grew up very poor and are very much self-made and are very aware of what a dollar is worth,” she added. “Nothing’s been handed to us.”

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Phillip Schofield says he 'has no brother' after sibling is found guilty

Phillip Schofield says he 'has no brother' after sibling is found guilty

Nicky is played by Lewis Cope in Emmerdale

Emmerdale star Lewis Cope's luxurious lifestyle away from Nicky character

TV & Movies

Paul O'Grady's daughter says she's 'devastated' as she breaks silence over his death

Paul O'Grady's daughter says she's 'devastated' as she breaks silence over his death

Helen Flanagan has opened up about being mum shamed

Helen Flanagan 'mum-shamed' over son Charlie's 'horrendous' tantrum on holiday

Harrison tried to 'expose' Bronte on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia reunion shock as Harrison Boon tries to expose Bronte Schofield

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

The weather could get warm this weekend

Easter weekend weather: Met Office issues 20C forecast for bank holiday

News

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her holiday

Inside Stacey Solomon’s luxury family holiday with five kids

Here's what we're trying and buying this April

April Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

Shopping

A mum has revealed the note she was sent by a neighbour

Mum receives 'threatening note' from neighbour ordering kids to be quiet between 7am and 7pm

Parenting

Keith Duffy has opened up about the death of his dog

Boyzone's Keith Duffy says his children are 'absolutely distraught' after family loss

Everything you need to know about Alison Hammond's love life

Is Alison Hammond single? Ex-boyfriend Ben Hawkins, engagement rumours and split explained

Celebrities

Paddy McGuinness has hinted Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere could return

Paddy McGuinness teases return of Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere

TV & Movies

MAFS stars Bronte and Harrison are seemingly no longer together

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon now?

TV & Movies

Sandy Jawanda and Dan Hunjas were coupled on MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Sandy Jawanda and Dan Hunjas now?

TV & Movies

Caitlin and Shannon were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Shannon Adams and Caitlin McConville now?

TV & Movies

MAFS stars Duncan James and Alyssa Barmonde were matched on season 10

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Duncan James and Alyssa Barmonde now?

TV & Movies

Taylor and Hugo were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Tayla Winter and Hugo Armstrong now?

Celebrities

MAFS Australia couple Melinda and Layton selfies

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Melinda Willis and Layton Mills now?

TV & Movies

Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden now?

TV & Movies