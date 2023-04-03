Why Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis refuse to leave their kids £220million inheritance

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have said they won't give their inheritance money to their kids. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have sparked debate over resurfaced comments about not leaving their children inheritance.

The Hollywood couple have a combined net worth of around $275m (£220million) after starring in huge films such as Friends with Benefits and What Happens In Vegas.

They are now parents to two children Wyatt, eight, and Dimitri, six after marrying back in July 2015.

But now some comments that were made five years ago have resurfaced online and caused a debate about inheritance.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have opened up about their parenting. Picture: Getty Images

The report states: “Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reveal they will donate their $275 million fortune to charity and not leave anything for their children.

“They say they don’t want their children to become spoiled and entitled, and want them to be motivated to work hard.”

The comments actually came from a 2018 interview, in which Ashton revealed that he and Mila won’t leave their money for their two children.

Instead, the couple plan on giving their inheritance to a charity, with Ashton saying: “I’m not setting up a trust for them.

“We’ll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things.”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have two children together. Picture: Instagram

He went on to say that his kids are “living a really privileged life, and they don’t even know it.

“And they’ll never know it, because this is the only one that they’ll know.”

Ashton added that he would support their children if they decided to start their own companies and make money for themselves.

“If my kids want to start a business, and they have a good business plan, I’ll invest in it. But they’re not getting trusts,” he said.

This caused a huge debate online, with people divided over the decision.

One person said: "Imagine being lucky enough to be born into wealth and your parents tell you 'WE'RE rich, not you.' lmao."

While someone else wrote: “It’s fine; just because they’re the children of a famous couple, they will have opportunities a little easier than the others.”

This comes after the couple previously said they don’t buy their children Christmas presents because they don’t want them to ‘expect stuff.’

This isn’t the first time the couple has opened up about teaching their kids the value of money.

During an appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, she said her parenting style would include “teaching them from a very early age that, you know, ‘Mommy and Daddy may have a dollar, but you’re poor’.”

The Bad Moms actor added: “It’s so important because we both came from pretty solid poverty backgrounds and grew up very poor and are very much self-made and are very aware of what a dollar is worth,” she added. “Nothing’s been handed to us.”