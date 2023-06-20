Bruce Willis pictured with baby granddaughter for first time

20 June 2023, 10:16

Bruce Willis has been pictures with his granddaughter
Bruce Willis has been pictures with his granddaughter. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Bruce Willis has been pictured for the first time holding his new granddaughter.

The 68-year-old’s daughter Rumer gave birth to her first child back in April who she shares with partner Derek Richard Thomas.

Marking Father’s Day on Sunday, Rumer shared a carousel of photos, with Bruce holding two-month-old Louetta in one of the snaps.

She wrote: “Fathers to the old and new. Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life.

Bruce Willis has been pictured with his granddaughter
Bruce Willis has been pictured with his granddaughter. Picture: Instagram

“His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou.

“Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game….”

Rumer is Bruce’s oldest daughter from his first marriage to Demi Moore, 60, which ended in 2000.

Demi and Bruce also share daughters Scout, 31, and 29-year-old Tallulah.

New mum Rumer also made sure to pay tribute to her partner Derek, adding: “Happy 1st Father’s Day. Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from.

“Thank you for filling the house with music for her to hear. Thank you for all the late-night diaper changes and silly faces.”

She added: “I’m so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird so she knows that’s ok for her to be too.

“Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams.

Bruce is suffering from a progressive neurological disorder called frontotemporal dementia.

He shares daughters Rumer, Scout, 31, and 29-year-old Tallulah with his ex wife Demi Moore, as well as Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, nine, with his wife Emma Heming Willis.

Bruce Willis and wife Emma renew their vows

Emma also hailed Bruce ‘the greatest dad I know’ in a Father’s Day message as she posted on Instagram.

She said: “Father’s Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones.

“Where it might not be “conventional” what he’s teaching them will span generations.

“Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience. Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family.”

