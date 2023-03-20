Bruce Willis' family surround him to sing happy birthday in heartwarming video

20 March 2023, 08:08 | Updated: 20 March 2023, 08:26

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Bruce Willis has been seen on social media celebrating his 68th birthday with friends and family, one month after his dementia diagnosis.

Bruce Willis’ family have shared a sweet video from their home after celebrating the actor’s 68th birthday.

The actor was surrounded by his wife Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore and their children as they all sang to him on his big day.

In the heartwarming clip, Emma could be seen bringing him a birthday cake as he blew out the candles in front of his loved ones.

"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family,” Demi wrote alongside the video.

Demi Moore has shared a video of her ex husband Bruce Willis on his birthday
Demi Moore has shared a video of her ex husband Bruce Willis on his birthday. Picture: Instagram

She added: "Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

This comes after Bruce’s family recently announced he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

They said at the time: "Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis.

“In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces.

"While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Bruce’s wife Emma also posted a video opening up about the diagnosis on her husband’s birthday.

She told fans: “So today is my husband's birthday. I have started the morning by crying. As you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose, I just think it's important you see all sides of this.

“I always get this message or people always tell me like, ‘Oh you're so strong, I don't know how you do it'. I'm not given a choice.

"I wish I was. But I'm also raising two kids in this.”

Trying not to cry, she continued: “So I worked on this reel that I'm posting for my husband's birthday. I don't know why I do that because the videos are like a knife in my heart.

"But as much as I do it for myself I do it for you.

“Because I know how much you love my husband and - don't cry Emma - but it means so much to me so thank you.”

Emma then went on to share a compilation video of amazing memories she has shared with her husband over the years, including holidays and family days out.

She wrote: "He is pure love. He is so loved. And I’ll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet 💌

"My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it 🙏🏽 Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too 💞".

