Bruce Willis and wife Emma renewed their vows before his dementia diagnosis

24 March 2023, 08:10

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Hemming has revealed they renewed their vows before her husband was diagnosed with dementia.

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming has said she’s happy she was able to renew their wedding vows before his dementia diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram, Emma revealed that she and the Die Hard star had shared their love for one another on their 10th wedding anniversary in 2019.

“I’m so happy we did,” she said, continuing: “Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends.

“Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime.”

Bruce Willis and Emma have been married for 13 years
Bruce Willis and Emma have been married for 13 years. Picture: Instagram

Emma added: “And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to.”

Alongside the sweet message, Emma has also shared clips of herself and Bruce saying their vows alongside their daughters and Bruce’s ex wife Demi Moore.

This comes after Bruce’s family recently announced he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

They said at the time: "Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis.

Demi Moore shared a video of her ex husband Bruce Willis on his birthday
Demi Moore shared a video of her ex husband Bruce Willis on his birthday. Picture: Instagram

“In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.”

And following the announcement, last week the Willis family celebrated Bruce’s 68th birthday with a day of singing and cake.

As well as sharing special moments from the occasion, Emma also posted a candid message revealing her sadness.

“Today is one of those days of feeling the grief and sadness,” she told her followers.

“But the silver lining or the flip side is that I’m so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family.

“I see your messages, your stories that you share, and all I can say is thank you.

“Your connection helps me and I hope it helps you in a small way to know that I see you and I deeply understand your journey as well.”

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Love Island's Will Young and Jessie Wynter at the farm with some lambs

Love Island 2023: Where are Will Young and Jessie Wynter now?

Love Island's Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan on a date night

Love Island 2023: Where are Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan now?

Friends fan baffled after spotting huge mistake she never saw before

Friends fan baffled after spotting huge mistake she never saw before

TV & Movies

Love Island's Lana and Ron in pictures after the show

Love Island 2023: Where are Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins now?

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran in glasses alongside his new documentary trailer

Ed Sheeran documentary The Sum Of It All: Release date, how to watch and what to expect

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Primary school children and teacher in the classroom

When do we find out about primary school places? Date and time of offers for 2023

Parenting

A 16-year-old took her son as her prom date

Mum, 16, takes one-year-old son to prom as her date

Lifestyle

A waiter has fumed at tourists who tipped 10%

Waiter slams tourists who leave £57 on £569 bill after ‘perfect’ service

Lifestyle

Maine Coon kitten is so big people think it's a lion

Maine Coon kitten is so big people think it's a lion

Lifestyle

Brooklyn Beckham reveals huge tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz's face on his arm

Brooklyn Beckham reveals huge tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz's face on his arm

Celebrities

Easter goodies including hot cross buns and mini chocolate eggs

When is Easter 2023 and when do schools break up?

Lifestyle

Amy Hart has revealed she had to seek medical help

Amy Hart seeks medical help for baby after fans spot 'blue tinge' around his mouth

Shannon from MAFS Australia is now an Uber Eats delivery driver

Married at First Sight Australia's Shannon Adams 'becomes a delivery driver after filming'

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran released Eyes Closed ahead of the release of his new album Subtract

Ed Sheeran new song Eyes Closed: Lyrics, music video and meaning revealed

Celebrities

Mum's warning to parents after kid finds terrifying Thomas the Tank Engine video on YouTube Kids

Mum's warning to parents after kid finds terrifying Thomas the Tank Engine video on YouTube Kids

Parenting

Married at First Sight Australia is on for nine weeks in the UK

How long is Married at First Sight Australia 2023 on for and how many episodes are there?

TV & Movies

Gary Lucy reveals he and Laura Anderson are having a girl as he praises ex-girlfriend

Gary Lucy reveals he and Laura Anderson are having a girl as he praises ex-girlfriend

Celebrities

Ed Sheeran has given fans glimpses inside his huge home

Where does Ed Sheeran live? Inside his spectacular 'Sheeranville' estate

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has been spoilt on her birthday

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treated to jewellery and huge cake on her birthday

Cerberus the dog was killed off in Coronation Street

Why did Coronation Street dog Cerberus leave the soap and who owns him?

TV & Movies