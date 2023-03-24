Bruce Willis and wife Emma renewed their vows before his dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Hemming has revealed they renewed their vows before her husband was diagnosed with dementia.

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming has said she’s happy she was able to renew their wedding vows before his dementia diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram, Emma revealed that she and the Die Hard star had shared their love for one another on their 10th wedding anniversary in 2019.

“I’m so happy we did,” she said, continuing: “Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends.

“Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime.”

Bruce Willis and Emma have been married for 13 years. Picture: Instagram

Emma added: “And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to.”

Alongside the sweet message, Emma has also shared clips of herself and Bruce saying their vows alongside their daughters and Bruce’s ex wife Demi Moore.

This comes after Bruce’s family recently announced he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

They said at the time: "Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis.

Demi Moore shared a video of her ex husband Bruce Willis on his birthday. Picture: Instagram

“In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.”

And following the announcement, last week the Willis family celebrated Bruce’s 68th birthday with a day of singing and cake.

As well as sharing special moments from the occasion, Emma also posted a candid message revealing her sadness.

“Today is one of those days of feeling the grief and sadness,” she told her followers.

“But the silver lining or the flip side is that I’m so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family.

“I see your messages, your stories that you share, and all I can say is thank you.

“Your connection helps me and I hope it helps you in a small way to know that I see you and I deeply understand your journey as well.”