Abba announce new album and tour 40 years after split

Abba are reuniting for a new album as well as a virtual tour. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

Abba are making a triumphant return to music, four decades after their last album was released – and they're even planning a tour.

Abba have announced they are releasing a new album as they surprise their fans with a return to the music industry.

This comes 40 years after the iconic pop group last released music together, having split in 1982.

The famous four, best known for hits such as Mamma Mia, Waterloo and The Winner Takes It All, have been back in the studio and have ended up recording 10 new songs, which will all appear on the new album.

Two of the new hits were shared on Thursday this week, including a ballad called I Still Have Faith In You.

Abba have announced that their return will come with a new 10-track album called Abba Voyage. Picture: Getty

Speaking of the track, Bjorn Ulvaeus said: "When Benny played the melody, I just knew it had to be about us.

"It's about realising that it's inconceivable to be where we are. No imagination could dream up that, to release an album after 40 years and still be the best of friends, and still be enjoying each other's company, and have a total loyalty.

"Who has experienced that? Nobody."

Abba announced the news in a special conference which aired in Stockholm. Picture: Getty

The second new track is called Don't Shut Me Down, which will be on the album titled Abba Voyage.

The band will be performing their new tracks, along with their classic hits in a virtual concert which will open next year.

It will play six nights a week and feature digital versions of the band members alongside a 10-piece live band as they perform 22 of their greatest hits.

The band have released two new tracks from the album which will be released later this year. Picture: Getty

The new album will be released on November 5 with tour tickets going on sale from September 7 ahead of opening night on May 27, 2022.