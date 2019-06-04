Abbey Clancey and Peter Crouch welcome baby boy!

4 June 2019, 17:01 | Updated: 4 June 2019, 17:14

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch have welcomed their fourth baby!
Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch have welcomed their fourth baby! Picture: Getty/Twitter

A congratulations is in order for Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch - who have just welcomed a baby boy!

Peter Crouch has announced on Twitter that his wife Abbey Clancy has given birth to a baby boy.

Read more: Gordon Ramsey’s two-month-old son pouts in adorable new picture

He wrote: "Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well".

Peter then clarified that he was joking about naming his son after Liverpool player Divock Origi, adding: "Our boy is beautiful the name is still to be clarified unfortunately Abs not going for Divock Samrat".

The couple are also parents to daughters Sophia, seven, Liberty, four, and Johnny, 17 months.

Read more: Mum horrified as unusual black mark in baby’s mouth turns out to be cardboard

Abbey announced she was pregnant on Instagram back in January, sharing a beautiful photo of her cradling her baby bump while in Dubai alongside the caption: "When a hatrick just wont do !!! #babynumber4".

View this post on Instagram

When a hatrick just wont do !!!#babynumber4

A post shared by Abbey Clancy (@abbeyclancyofficial) on

Peter also let his followers know the happy news, tweeting: Baby no 4 on the way I blame @OfficialClancy for looking like this."

