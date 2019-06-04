Abbey Clancey and Peter Crouch welcome baby boy!

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch have welcomed their fourth baby! Picture: Getty/Twitter

A congratulations is in order for Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch - who have just welcomed a baby boy!

Peter Crouch has announced on Twitter that his wife Abbey Clancy has given birth to a baby boy.

He wrote: "Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well".

Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well pic.twitter.com/C8yYyY9Atv — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 4, 2019

Peter then clarified that he was joking about naming his son after Liverpool player Divock Origi, adding: "Our boy is beautiful the name is still to be clarified unfortunately Abs not going for Divock Samrat".

Our boy is beautiful the name is still to be clarified unfortunately Abs not going for Divock Samrat — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 4, 2019

The couple are also parents to daughters Sophia, seven, Liberty, four, and Johnny, 17 months.

Abbey announced she was pregnant on Instagram back in January, sharing a beautiful photo of her cradling her baby bump while in Dubai alongside the caption: "When a hatrick just wont do !!! #babynumber4".

Peter also let his followers know the happy news, tweeting: Baby no 4 on the way I blame @OfficialClancy for looking like this."

