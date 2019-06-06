When did Abbey Clancy have her baby, what's his name and how many children does she have with Peter Crouch?

Everything you need to know about Abbey Clancy's family. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch have become parents again - here's everything you need to know about their family.

Abbey Clancy recently announced the birth of her fourth child with husband Peter Crouch with an adorable social media post.

The pair revealed they were expecting again earlier this year, despite Abbey insisting she was done having children following a traumatic pregnancy.

So, here's everything you need to know about Abbey and her family...

When did Abbey Clancy have her baby boy?

Abbey Clancy, 33, gave birth on Monday 3rd June, with husband Peter, 38, announcing the news in an adorable post on Twitter the following day.

He wrote: "Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby are doing well".

Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well pic.twitter.com/C8yYyY9Atv — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 4, 2019

This comes after she revealed her pregnancy in January this year sharing a beautiful photo of her cradling her baby bump while in Dubai.

"When a hatrick just wont do !!! #babynumber4", she captioned the snap.

What is he called?

Abbey and Peter are yet to reveal what they have called their son, after football star Peter clarified that he was joking about naming his son after Liverpool player Divock Origi.

Following his first Tweet which claimed "mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well", the 38-year-old added: "Our boy is beautiful the name is still to be clarified unfortunately Abs not going for Divock Samrat".

Our boy is beautiful the name is still to be clarified unfortunately Abs not going for Divock Samrat — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 4, 2019

Divock Origi scored the final goal for Liverpool in their recent Championship game against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid. Samrat is also the name of an Indian restaurant in Liverpool.

While the pair are still yet to reveal their newborn's name, Abbey has now shared a series of pics of her youngest.

Alongside one photo, she wrote: “Darling, darling boy.”

How many children do Abbey and Peter Crouch have?

Model Abbey already has daughter's Sophie, eight, and four-year-old Liberty with husband Peter.

Last year, the pair welcomed their first son, Johnny who was born in January.

The mum-of-four has previously opened up about struggling while carrying Johnny, explaining that "clumps of her hair" fell out.

She told the Daily Mail: "With my last baby I was so ill, I was in bed for nine months and in hospital a few times. I was constantly throwing up 24/7. It was a really tough pregnancy and I couldn’t spend a lot of quality time with my two other children.

"My hair was falling out in clumps and it was just terrifying...You take for granted something like your hair and when you see it falling out in front of your eyes it’s a really scary thing."

How long have Abbey and Peter been together?

Abbey and Peter met at a mutual friends party all the way back in 2006, shortly after Abbie appeared on Britain’s Next Top Model.

The pair got engaged three years later in 2009, and got married at the four-star Stapleford Park hotel in Leicestershire in 2011.