Who is Alfonso Ribeiro? Wife, net worth and dancing and acting career revealed

Alfonso Ribeiro is judging on this week's Strictly. Picture: PA Images

Who is Alfonso Ribeiro? Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor heads to Strictly Come Dancing as a judge this weekend. Here's all we know, including marriage, net worth, height and dancing career.

Alfonso Ribeiro is famed for his dancing as Carlton Banks. Picture: PA Images

Strictly Come Dancing welcomes Alfonso Ribeiro as a judge this weekend, as Bruno Tonioli is unable to make the show.

Alfonso, best known as Cartlon Banks on Fresh Prince Of Bel Air, starred in 2013's Im A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, and a year later won Dancing With The Stars - the American version of Strictly.

Here's all we know about the actor and dancer, including wife, net worth and dancing and acting career.

Is Alfonso Ribeiro married?

Alfonso is currently married to writer Angela Unkrich, whom he got engaged to in 2012. Together they have two sons, Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro Jr (AJ), and Anders Reyn Ribeiro.

Alfonso las has a daughter named Sienna from a previous marriage to Robin Stapler. They tied the knot in 2002 but then divorced four years later.

Alfonso Ribeiro, Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro, Jr., Angela Unkrich. Picture: PA Images

What is Alfonso Ribeiro's net worth and what is his acting and dancing history?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alfonso is work a cool $7 million dollars.

He started working in show business when he was 8 years old, and starred in the Broadway production of The Tap Dance Kid.

He then appeared in 'Silver Spoons' and a Pepsi advert alongside Michael Jackson. But his big break came from landing the part of Carlton Banks in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air in 1990, which he starred in until 1996.

Alfonso's next big stint came in the form of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2013, followed by ABC's Dancing With The Stars a year later, which he won.

As well as acting and dancing, Alfonso has dabbled in directing and voiceover work, all of which will have earned him a bit of wedge.

How tall is Alfonso Riberio?

Alfonso measures at 5ft 6.