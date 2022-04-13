Alison Hammond's son joins her for rare TV appearance on This Morning

Alison Hammond was joined by her son Aidan for a Disneyland segment on This Morning.

Alison Hammond's son Aidan made a rare TV appearance yesterday after joining his mum for a Disneyland segment on This Morning.

The 17-year-old was in Paris with Alison to celebrate the iconic theme park's 30th anniversary, and was all smiles as he stood alongside her in the clip.

Speaking to Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay in the studio, Alison said: "Thank you all for joining me.

"Thank you Mad Hatter, thank you Rabbit you look beautiful there and thank you Alice, and thank you Cheshire Cat.

"Back to you in the studio."

She then spotted her son behind the camera and pulled him to stand next to her, adding: "Come on in Aidan come and say hello to everybody! I’ve got my baby here! Come and say hello."

A beaming Alison then added: "We’re going to go on the rides now and enjoy ourselves! See you later!"

Vernon then added: "Aww there he is!"

The Disneyland trip comes just days after Aidan celebrated his birthday, for which Alison shared a gushing tribute to her son on Instagram.

She wrote: "My baby is growing up so fast.

"Everyday I pray for him and he will always be the apple of my eye.

"My Aidan, My last Real love."