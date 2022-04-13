Alison Hammond's son joins her for rare TV appearance on This Morning

13 April 2022, 09:56

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Alison Hammond was joined by her son Aidan for a Disneyland segment on This Morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alison Hammond's son Aidan made a rare TV appearance yesterday after joining his mum for a Disneyland segment on This Morning.

The 17-year-old was in Paris with Alison to celebrate the iconic theme park's 30th anniversary, and was all smiles as he stood alongside her in the clip.

Speaking to Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay in the studio, Alison said: "Thank you all for joining me.

"Thank you Mad Hatter, thank you Rabbit you look beautiful there and thank you Alice, and thank you Cheshire Cat.

Aidan joined his mum at Disneyland
Aidan joined his mum at Disneyland. Picture: ITV

"Back to you in the studio."

She then spotted her son behind the camera and pulled him to stand next to her, adding: "Come on in Aidan come and say hello to everybody! I’ve got my baby here! Come and say hello."

A beaming Alison then added: "We’re going to go on the rides now and enjoy ourselves! See you later!"

Vernon then added: "Aww there he is!"

Alison Hammond has called her son the 'apple of her eye'
Alison Hammond has called her son the 'apple of her eye'. Picture: Instagram/Alison Hammond

The Disneyland trip comes just days after Aidan celebrated his birthday, for which Alison shared a gushing tribute to her son on Instagram.

She wrote: "My baby is growing up so fast.

"Everyday I pray for him and he will always be the apple of my eye.

"My Aidan, My last Real love."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Sue Radford treated her kids to a dream trip to Disneyland

Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford's family trip to Florida

The best vegan Easter Eggs to buy in the UK

The best vegan Easter Eggs to buy in the UK

Lifestyle

The Chase's Paul Sinha called a contestant a ‘shambles’

The Chase’s Paul Sinha brands contestant ‘shambles’ after ‘least impressive round ever’

TV & Movies

Tom Parker fans have been invited to celebrate his life

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey invites fans to 'celebration of life service'
A pink moon will be visible this weekend

How to see April’s Pink full Moon in the UK this weekend

Lifestyle

Victoria Beckham has shared some photos from Brooklyn's wedding

Victoria Beckham shares photos of celeb pals at Brooklyn's wedding
Domenica has hinted she's back with MAFS husband Jack

Married at First Sight Australia's Domenica Calarco hints she's back with Jack Millar

TV & Movies

Charlotte Crosby is pregnant with her first child!

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby is pregnant with her first child
A dog owner has issued an urgent warning

Dog owner's urgent warning over BBQ brush after pet almost died twice

Lifestyle

Iceland is offering all online customers the chance to get veg for 1p this week (stock images)

UK supermarket selling 1p veg until Thursday - how to claim the offer

Lifestyle

Here's what to watch on TV this Easter Bank Holiday

What to watch on TV this Easter Bank Holiday weekend

TV & Movies

Kate and William reportedly turned down their invite to Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding

Why Kate and William 'turned down their invite to Brooklyn Beckham's wedding'
Mancs on the Mic is back!

Ryan, Adam, and Scott Thomas return for Mancs on the Mic season two
The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe is based on a true story

The unbelievable true story behind new ITV drama The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe

TV & Movies

Lee Hartney starred in Emmerdale and Coronation Street

Who did Lee Hartney play in Emmerdale and where is he now?

TV & Movies