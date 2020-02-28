Celebs Go Dating Amy Childs: Age, TOWIE career and children revealed

Amy Childs has two children - but one is kept out of the public eye. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Gritt

Gorgeous Amy Childs is the latest star to turn to Celebs Go Dating to fix her love life - but what does she get up to away from the cameras?

Amy Childs will forever be known as the bubbly Essex beautician who brought 'vajazzling' in the mainstream.

But ten years later, she's a single mum looking for love. Here's all we know about her as she signs up to The Celebrity Dating Agency on the latest series of Celebs Go Dating....

Does Amy Childs have kids?

Amy is a proud mum to two gorgeous kids, Polly, who was born in 2017, and a son who was born in September 2018.

She loves being a mum, and has said that although it's hard work having two so close in age, she wouldn't swap it for the world.

Amy told OK! Magazine: “I love it. I love being a mum. Two under two is hard, but I love it. I can’t believe what I did with my time before? I can’t believe that I had all this time in the world.”

Amy is looking for love - and has told Celebs Go Dating bosses she wants a husband. Picture: Getty

Fans are familiar with Amy's eldest as she often posts pics of her lookalike daughter on social media, but she has taken a different approach with her little boy.

Speaking to OK! Magazine she explained: “Do you know what, we decided to keep him out of the public eye.

“It was something when I was pregnant that we decided to do, and obviously I put Polly on social media, but with my little boy we just decided not to.

“It is hard because sometimes I just want to show him off, but at the same time we did decide it.”

Who is the father of Amy Child's kids?

Polly's dad is Amy's longterm ex Bradley Wright, who she had an on/off romance with from 2013 to 2016.

They split up just six weeks after their baby was born in 2017.

Little is known about the dad of her son, other than his name is Ritchie and he is a businessman.

In April 2018, Amy announced that she was expecting her second child with her new boyfriend.

The TV star wrote: "My partner and I are delighted to announce that Polly will soon be welcoming a little brother or sister into the world. We are beyond excited!"

Baby number two was born on 1 September 2018, and it was later revealed that the couple split up 11 months after their son's birth.

A source told The Sun that they had split amicably, and would remain on good terms for the sake of Amy's kids.

When was Amy Childs on Towie?

Amy was one of the original cast members of ITV2's The Only Way Is Essex when it launched in 2010.

She appeared with Samantha Faiers, Mark Wright, Kirk Norcross and Lauren Goodger.

What does Amy Childs do for a job?

Amy is regarded as one of the most successful British reality stars due to her eye for business, and has amassed a fortune of £5 miilion. She has put her name to all sorts of products, from dresses and hair tools, to kids' clothes and accessories.

Last year she told The Sun that she has always been a hard worker.

Amy explained: “My mum and dad have always been business people.

And I think people saw me in Towie they thought, 'Awww'. I worked full time during Towie. When I was in Towie I worked seven days a week."

After appearing on the show she was inundated with endorsement deals, and she made the most of them.

She added: “Whatever I've done, I've worked so hard. I had my range of fake tan, I had my sleep rollers, hair rollers, everything that I've done I've worked so hard at.

“Now I've got my range for the baby, I've got my range of prams, I've got an Instagram mummy page that I do, I'm launching my dresses as well, next week.

“I did a collection a couple of years ago but I decided to have my babies, have my kids, and now I'd like to go back into the dresses.

“We're only going to do ten pieces. I feel like what I'd like to do in the next couple of months is do my own range of baby wear, children's wear.”

