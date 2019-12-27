Lauren Goodger sparks concern after being hospitalised following 'world's worst hangover'

27 December 2019, 14:24

Lauren revealed she was taken to hospital in an ambulance on Boxing Day.
Lauren revealed she was taken to hospital in an ambulance on Boxing Day. Picture: Instagram

The reality star was rushed to hospital on Boxing Day and put on a drip as she told fans "I feel like I'm dying".

Lauren Goodger has sparked concern on social media after confessing she was rushed to hospital on Boxing Day following the "world's worst hangover".

The reality star, 33, shared a string of shocking photos on Instagram which showed her hooked up to a drip, being pushed around in a wheelchair and going through a heart monitor check-up following a ride in an ambulance.

Read more: Lauren Goodger BLASTED by fans for posting social media videos of her nan's FUNERAL

The reality star shared a string of images from hospital on Instagram.
The reality star shared a string of images from hospital on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Captioning the alarming snaps with broken-heart and tear emojis, she told fans she felt like she was "dying" and admitted she was "really not in a good way lately".

The former TOWIE star also explained she was "under a lot of stress" and couldn't "stop shaking" as she shared a video of her legs moving manically under a hospital blanket.

Read more: What plastic surgery has Lauren Goodger had and what did the Celebs Go Dating star look like before?

Lauren posted this picture of herself hooked up to a drip.
Lauren posted this picture of herself hooked up to a drip. Picture: Instagram

Lauren's ordeal was uncovered when she took to Instagram Stories to reveal what had happened over the festive period, writing: "Never drink again... worst hangover to date I feel like I'm dying."

She went on to explain to fans that she had been seen by both paramedics and doctors in hospital and was being kept in for observations as a result.

Read more: Lauren Goodger speaks out on Jack Fincham 'romance'

The TOWIE star shared a photo of herself in a wheelchair.
The TOWIE star shared a photo of herself in a wheelchair. Picture: Instagram

The former Celebs Go Dating star seemed in good spirits just 24 hours earlier as she documented her Christmas Day on social media.

The glamorous TV personality treated fans to a glimpse of her festive outfit, which featured a black, corset-style top and a pair of skin-tight leggings with what looked skimpy underwear peeping through.

Lauren posted two photos from different angles on her grid giving followers a good look at the front and back of her sexy ensemble.

Each picture saw her clutching a glass of bubbly.

Read more: Lauren Goodger and Lee Ryan spark romance rumours during Celebs Go Dating filming

The news comes after the TOWIE star was embroiled in an undercover camera sting earlier this month that captured her agreeing to promote products on Instagram she had never personally trialled.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Holly confessed she was "terrified" during her very first co-hosting job with Phillip Schofield.

Holly Willoughby describes 'terror' of working with Phillip Schofield for the first time
Ms Panayiotou was found dead by her sister Yioda on Christmas Day, according to reports.

George Michael's sister Melanie found dead on Christmas Day – exactly three years after pop star's death
Caroline Flack is said to have seen the Channel 4 show as as step in to the 'mainstream'

More drama for Caroline Flack as Channel 4 consider axing her controversial new show The Surjury

TV & Movies

Katie Price shares worrying health news with fans about her terminally ill mum, Amy.

Katie Price sparks concern after sharing worrying health update about terminally ill mum Amy
A number of celebrities welcomed babies this year

Celebrity babies born in 2019: Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, Oscar Ramsey, Rex Swash and more

Trending on Heart

Viewers have been demanding more episodes of Gavin & Stacey since Christmas Day.

Ruth Jones teases Nessa and Smithy wedding after Gavin & Stacey cliffhanger

TV & Movies

Children have been getting their fingers trapped in a hole at the bottom of the Glamper van toy

Parents issue warning after their kids are injured by LOL Surprise 2-in-1 Glamper van toys

Lifestyle

The unnamed woman asked the internet for advice after the hurtful snub

Wife horrified after mother-in-law gives husband photo album... full of pictures of his ex

Lifestyle

The mum has said she's struggling to save for her dream wedding (stock images)

Mum-of-seven asks friends to donate 27k for dream Disneyland wedding

Lifestyle

Kate and Rio are celebrating Christmas on the beach

Kate Ferdinand delights fans with rare picture celebrating Christmas with husband Rio and his kids