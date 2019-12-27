Lauren Goodger sparks concern after being hospitalised following 'world's worst hangover'

Lauren revealed she was taken to hospital in an ambulance on Boxing Day. Picture: Instagram

The reality star was rushed to hospital on Boxing Day and put on a drip as she told fans "I feel like I'm dying".

Lauren Goodger has sparked concern on social media after confessing she was rushed to hospital on Boxing Day following the "world's worst hangover".

The reality star, 33, shared a string of shocking photos on Instagram which showed her hooked up to a drip, being pushed around in a wheelchair and going through a heart monitor check-up following a ride in an ambulance.

The reality star shared a string of images from hospital on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Captioning the alarming snaps with broken-heart and tear emojis, she told fans she felt like she was "dying" and admitted she was "really not in a good way lately".

The former TOWIE star also explained she was "under a lot of stress" and couldn't "stop shaking" as she shared a video of her legs moving manically under a hospital blanket.

Lauren posted this picture of herself hooked up to a drip. Picture: Instagram

Lauren's ordeal was uncovered when she took to Instagram Stories to reveal what had happened over the festive period, writing: "Never drink again... worst hangover to date I feel like I'm dying."

She went on to explain to fans that she had been seen by both paramedics and doctors in hospital and was being kept in for observations as a result.

The TOWIE star shared a photo of herself in a wheelchair. Picture: Instagram

The former Celebs Go Dating star seemed in good spirits just 24 hours earlier as she documented her Christmas Day on social media.

The glamorous TV personality treated fans to a glimpse of her festive outfit, which featured a black, corset-style top and a pair of skin-tight leggings with what looked skimpy underwear peeping through.

Lauren posted two photos from different angles on her grid giving followers a good look at the front and back of her sexy ensemble.

Each picture saw her clutching a glass of bubbly.

The news comes after the TOWIE star was embroiled in an undercover camera sting earlier this month that captured her agreeing to promote products on Instagram she had never personally trialled.