Amy Childs relationship history: Celebs Go Dating star’s ex-boyfriends revealed

Amy Childs has been linked to a string of good looking men over the years... Picture: Getty / Twitter

The beautician turned businesswoman is 'looking for a husband' on Celebs Go Dating - here's who the mum-of-two has loved and lost before...

Unlucky in love Amy Childs is looking for a forever romance - so she's turned to the experts at Celebs Go Dating to help her.

She has kept most of her previous relationships quite private, but here's what we know about her previous partners...

Ritchie

Amy's most recent partner is the father of her son, whose name has never been revealed.

Their little boy as born in September 2018, but the couple sadly parted ways just 11 months later.

All we know about Ritchie is that he is a businessman from her native Essex.

Bradley Wright

Amy and Bradley got back together after his release from prison and welcomed daughter Polly. Picture: Twitter

Amy had an on-off relationship with Bradley Wright from 2013 to 2015, and then another fling in 2016 resulted in the birth of their daughter, Polly.

Sadly Bradley and Amy broke up six weeks after their daughter was born.

The couple split in 2015 when Bradley was jailed for 18 months for handling stolen goods. At the time Amy appeared on Lorraine to share her disappointment.

She said: "I have been let down again. I am so upset and angry. We love each other but I can’t have him around right now.

"I feel stressed and he has made me feel bad about myself. I’ve moved him out the house and chucked all his stuff out.

"Clothes, trainers - they’ve all gone. I asked him to take them all away and he has.

"He is heartbroken but he needs to realise what he has done to me and I can’t have him around right now."

Kirk Norcross

Amy dated Towie co-star Kirk Norcross, who went as far as having a tattoo of her. Picture: Twitter

Nightclub owner Kirk's obsession with Amy was one of the main storylines of the first series of The Only Way Is Essex in 2010.

They dated but split in 2011 - although the pain of their break-up haunted Kirk for years.

In 2013 he admitted he was still in love with the sultry redhead. He told This Morning: "I will still love Amy until the day I die - she is literally like the girl version of me.

"And when it didn't work out, it broke my heart really... and it wasn't her fault, it was both of our fault."

Sam Reece

After male model and former First Dates contestant Sam was publicly mugged off by his Hollyoaks star girlfriend Stephanie Davis on the 2016 series of Celebrity Big Brother, he enjoyed a fling with Amy.

One source told the Mirror they were seen all over each other at an industry event.

They said: “It looked like the first time they were getting together but it didn’t seem like it would be the last.

“They were snogging passionately in the bar. Amy’s a single girl and Sam’s a single boy, and they have new mutual friends in their management company. It’s no wonder they’ve hit it off.”

Jay Hector

Amy dated Jay after Bradley went to prison in 2015.

Jay is also from Essex, and was working as a banker for Goldman Sachs when he had a huge career change and jetted to Hollywood to follow his dreams of becoming an actor/model.

The pair dated for several months, and posted lots of loved-up selfies to their Instagram pages during their romance.