Ant McPartlin 'flies off on familymoon' with new wife Anne-Marie and her two daughters
10 August 2021, 09:48 | Updated: 10 August 2021, 11:48
Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett wed in Hampshire over the weekend and have since jetted off on a very different kind of honeymoon, according to reports.
Ant McPartlin, 45, and his new wife Anne-Marie Corbett, 43, have flown off on a 'familymoon' with the her two daughters following the beautiful wedding at the weekend.
This is according to reports from The Sun and the Mirror that the newlyweds are having a very different kind of honeymoon, making it a family getaway instead.
Anne-Marie is mum to two daughters, Poppy and Daisy, who she shares with her ex-husband Scott Corbett.
At the nuptials, the two girls were bridesmaids for their mother, dressed in long lilac dresses for the special occasion.
Ant is believed to have a very close relationship with the girls, and reportedly said during his speech at the wedding: "They are amazing girls and I’m grateful that they call me Dad.”
Anne-Marie is also believed to have thanked Ant for being a "great stepdad" on the big day.
The couple have been together since 2018, and got together following Ant's separation from ex-wife Lisa Armstrong, who he was married to for 11 years.
After three years together, the pair finally tied the knot on Saturday, August 7, in a quaint church in Hampshire.
The reception was held at Heckfield Place, where many of the wedding guests stayed over the weekend.
According to The Sun, Ant splashed out a whopping £100,000 to put his guests up in the manor, and even treated them to a spa day on the Sunday, complete with treatments.
The wedding was said to be an emotional one, with Ant's best man Declan Donnelly making a special speech on the day.
According to sources, Dec called Ant the "best friend a man could have".
