Ant McPartlin 'flies off on familymoon' with new wife Anne-Marie and her two daughters

Ant McPartlin is believed to have called Anne-Marie's daughters 'amazing girls' during his wedding speech. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett wed in Hampshire over the weekend and have since jetted off on a very different kind of honeymoon, according to reports.

Ant McPartlin, 45, and his new wife Anne-Marie Corbett, 43, have flown off on a 'familymoon' with the her two daughters following the beautiful wedding at the weekend.

This is according to reports from The Sun and the Mirror that the newlyweds are having a very different kind of honeymoon, making it a family getaway instead.

Anne-Marie is mum to two daughters, Poppy and Daisy, who she shares with her ex-husband Scott Corbett.

At the nuptials, the two girls were bridesmaids for their mother, dressed in long lilac dresses for the special occasion.

Ant McPartlin wed Anne-Marie over the weekend in Hampshire. Picture: Getty

Ant is believed to have a very close relationship with the girls, and reportedly said during his speech at the wedding: "They are amazing girls and I’m grateful that they call me Dad.”

Anne-Marie is also believed to have thanked Ant for being a "great stepdad" on the big day.

Ant is reportedly going on a 'family-moon' with his new wife and her two daughters. Picture: Getty

The couple have been together since 2018, and got together following Ant's separation from ex-wife Lisa Armstrong, who he was married to for 11 years.

After three years together, the pair finally tied the knot on Saturday, August 7, in a quaint church in Hampshire.

The reception was held at Heckfield Place, where many of the wedding guests stayed over the weekend.

According to The Sun, Ant splashed out a whopping £100,000 to put his guests up in the manor, and even treated them to a spa day on the Sunday, complete with treatments.

Ant McPartlin reportedly said during his wedding speech that he was 'grateful' that Anne-Marie's daughters call him Dad. Picture: Getty

The wedding was said to be an emotional one, with Ant's best man Declan Donnelly making a special speech on the day.

According to sources, Dec called Ant the "best friend a man could have".

