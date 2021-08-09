Dec calls Ant the 'best friend a man could have' in emotional best man speech

Declan Donnelly was Ant's best man as he wed Anne-Marie this weekend. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Declan Donnelly was best man for Ant McPartlin as he wed Anne-Marie Corbett this weekend.

Declan Donnelly, 45, reportedly called Ant McPartlin, also 45, the "best friend a man could have" in his best man speech.

Ant married his former personal assistant in Hampshire on Saturday in a quaint church, before moving to Heckfield Place for the star-studded reception.

The inseparable TV duo were pictured looking closer than ever outside the church, and looked to be celebrating when they left the venue later in the day.

According to reports from The Sun, Dec's speech was an emotional one, where he labelled Ant his "best friend".

Dec reportedly called Ant the 'best friend a man could have' in his best man speech. Picture: Getty

He is then said to have read a prayer in the church, something Anne-Marie's two daughters from her previous marriage also did.

They are believed to have read the Richard Bach poem The Bridge Across Forever, which tells the story of finding your soulmate.

Ant and Dec posed for the cameras before the wedding which took place in Hampshire. Picture: Getty

Dec looked excited as he arrived at the quaint church for the wedding ceremony. Picture: Getty

The couple are estimated to have spent a whopping £500,000 on the wedding, including splashing out £100,000 for their guests to stay in Heckfield Place – where the reception was held – and enjoy a day of spa treatments on the Sunday.

According to reports, Ant and Anne-Marie's 100 guests were put up in the Manor House and enjoyed a spa day complete with full body massages, manicures and pedicures, as well as reiki sessions, which involve therapists 'channelling' energy into their clients.

The couple are said to have spent £180 on each massage, £100 on the manis and pedis and £125 on the spiritual healing treatment.

Ant and Anne-Marie make their way to the Rolls Royce which drove them to the reception. Picture: Getty

Some of the guests who were treated to this five star treatment included some of Ant's celebrity friends.

Alesha Dixon and her partner were in attendance, along with David Walliams, Phillip Schofield and his wife Steph, Frank and Christine Lampard and Dermot O'Leary.

Ant and Anne-Marie have been an item since 2018, with the TV star's new wife having previously been his personal assistant.

They got together after Ant separated from his ex-wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong.

More celebrity news: