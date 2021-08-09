Ant McPartlin 'splashes £100,000' on luxury hotel, spa day and treatments for wedding guests

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie reportedly spent £200,000 on their special day. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Ant McPartlin reportedly put the 100 wedding guests up in a luxury hotel with room service, massages and manicures included.

Ant McPartlin, 45, married Anne-Marie Corbett, 43, over the weekend in a star-studded ceremony held in Hampshire.

The TV presenter looked on top of the world as he exited the quaint church on Saturday, sharing a kiss with his new wife in front of a stunning flower arch.

The wedding and reception is estimated to have cost the couple a whopping £200,000 including catering, dresses and suits, flowers, transport, church hire and entertainment from Abba tribute band Bjorn Again.

However, Ant reportedly went on to splash another £100,000 on his wedding guests, providing them with a spa day and stay in a luxury hotel following the big day.

Ant McPartlin and his new wife Anne-Marie share a kiss outside the church following the ceremony. Picture: Getty

According to The Sun, Ant and Anne-Marie's 100 guests were put up in Heckfield Place, where the wedding reception was held, and on Sunday enjoyed a spa day complete with full body massages, manicures and pedicures, as well as reiki sessions, which involve therapists 'channelling' energy into their clients.

The couple are said to have spent £180 on each massage, £100 on the manis and pedis and £125 on the spiritual healing treatment.

This Morning host Phillip Schofield arrives at the Hampshire church with his estranged wife Steph. Picture: Getty

Christine and Frank Lampard pose for pictures outside the church. Picture: Getty

Some of the guests who were treated to this five star treatment included some of Ant's celebrity friends.

Alesha Dixon and her partner were in attendance, along with David Walliams, Phillip Schofield and his wife Steph, Frank and Christine Lampard and Dermot O'Leary.

Of course, Declan Donnelly was also in attendance as Ant's best man and reportedly made an emotional speech at the reception.

Ant and Anne-Marie make their way to the Rolls Royce which drove them to the reception. Picture: Getty

Ant and Anne-Marie have been an item since 2018, with the TV star's new wife having previously been his personal assistant.

They got together after Ant separated from his ex-wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong.

