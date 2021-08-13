Ant and Dec secretly performed 90s hit Let's Get Ready to Rhumble at wedding reception

Ant and Dec are said to have put on an epic performance of Let's Get Ready to Rhumble at the wedding reception. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Alice Dear

The TV duo entertained Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett's wedding guests with their iconic dance routine from the 90s.

Ant and Dec secretly performed the dance routine from their hit song Let's Get Ready to Rhumble at the wedding reception of Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett last weekend.

This is according to comedian and Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams, a friend and guest at the wedding, who said the performance was "the funniest thing you have ever seen".

David reveals all on tonight's The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan on Channel 4, where he also called the wedding "wonderful and romantic".

Declan Donnelly was best man to Ant McPartlin at his wedding last weekend. Picture: Getty

Speaking on the show, David said: “Ant and Dec also did Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble on the dance floor.

“I filmed it and said to Dec, ‘Can I put this on social media?’. He said no and I was really sad.

“It’s one of the funniest things you have ever seen.”

The TV duo are said to have performed their hit track from the 90s. Picture: Getty

Ant and Dec once performed the hit track during an episode of Saturday Night Takeaway. Picture: ITV

It was last weekend that Ant and Anne-Marie tied the knot after three years of dating.

The pair married in a quaint church in Hampshire, before moving to Heckfield Place for the wedding reception.

There were many celebrity guests in attendance, including Phillip Schofield, Alesha Dixon, Frank and Christine Lampard and Dermot O'Leary.

Ant McPartlin wed Anne-Marie over the weekend in Hampshire. Picture: Getty

One star and close friend of Ant's who was missing from the big day was Holly Willoughby.

While it is unknown why the This Morning host was not at Ant's wedding, sources say she had "legitimate reasons" for not attending.

Read the full story here: