Ant and Dec secretly performed 90s hit Let's Get Ready to Rhumble at wedding reception
13 August 2021, 08:32 | Updated: 13 August 2021, 09:45
The TV duo entertained Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett's wedding guests with their iconic dance routine from the 90s.
Ant and Dec secretly performed the dance routine from their hit song Let's Get Ready to Rhumble at the wedding reception of Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett last weekend.
This is according to comedian and Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams, a friend and guest at the wedding, who said the performance was "the funniest thing you have ever seen".
David reveals all on tonight's The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan on Channel 4, where he also called the wedding "wonderful and romantic".
Speaking on the show, David said: “Ant and Dec also did Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble on the dance floor.
“I filmed it and said to Dec, ‘Can I put this on social media?’. He said no and I was really sad.
“It’s one of the funniest things you have ever seen.”
It was last weekend that Ant and Anne-Marie tied the knot after three years of dating.
The pair married in a quaint church in Hampshire, before moving to Heckfield Place for the wedding reception.
There were many celebrity guests in attendance, including Phillip Schofield, Alesha Dixon, Frank and Christine Lampard and Dermot O'Leary.
One star and close friend of Ant's who was missing from the big day was Holly Willoughby.
While it is unknown why the This Morning host was not at Ant's wedding, sources say she had "legitimate reasons" for not attending.
