Declan Donnelly makes X-rated confession about sex with wife Ali Astall

29 March 2019, 08:42

Dec and Ali Astall welcomed their little girl in September 2018
Dec and Ali Astall welcomed their little girl in September 2018. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall married in 2015, and recently welcomed their first baby together.

Dec, one half of TV presenting duo Ant and Dec, became a dad for the first time last year.

The star, 43, and his wife Ali welcomed baby Isla in September 2018.

Now, returning to work for Britain’s Got Talent’s new series, Dec has made a very x-rated comment about his sex life to BGT co-star Stephen Mulhern.

Speaking to The Sun, Stephen revealed that he was asking Dec questions during filming like “Have you changed the nappy yet?” and “How long before you get back to a bit of nookie?”

To this, Stephen claims Dec replied: “As soon as possible.

“You’ve got to get back on the game straight away!”

READ MORE: When does the next series of Britain's Got Talent start?

Ali gave birth to Isla last year
Ali gave birth to Isla last year. Picture: Instagran/Ant&Dec

Britain’s Got Talent will return for it’s 13th series in April this year.

The show’s judges, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and David Walliams, will return for the talent show, as will Ant and Dec.

Britain’s Got Talent will be Ant’s first return to TV following time off after he was convicted of drink-driving.

The presenting duo have already filmed the auditions stage of the show, which started earlier this year.

Ali and Dec married in 2015
Ali and Dec married in 2015. Picture: PA

Ant & Dec even accepted their National Television Award for Best Presenter while filming the auditions.

Accepting the award, Ant looked emotional as he said: “I really don't think I can accept this award this year. The one reason we won is this guy [Dec] - his hard work, dedication, funniness and the best mate that is out there."

Dec then added: "This year, probably more than ever, thank you to everyone who picked up the phone and voted for us."

