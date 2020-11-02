Who is Brooke Vincent’s boyfriend Kean Bryan?

Kean and Brooke have been together for four years. Picture: Instagram

Who is Brooke Vincent’s partner Kean Bryan? Everything you need to know about the Sheffield football player...

Brooke Vincent recently announced she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Kean Bryan.

The pair are already parents to one-year-old Mexx and will welcome their newest family member in the spring.

But who is Kean Bryan, how old is he and where did he meet Brooke?

Who is Kean Bryan?

Kean is a 24-year-old footballer who plays for Sheffield United.

The star was born in Manchester and began his career at Manchester City at the age of 11.

Brooke and Kean met through mutual friends. Picture: Instagram

He then went on to captain the club's development team, before playing for Bury and Oldham Athletic.

How long have Kean and Brooke been together?

Kean confirmed his relationship with Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent, 28, in 2016.

The pair live in the same area and were introduced through mutual friends.

Brooke previously said their romance was a ‘slow burner’, as they were dating for a long time before they became boyfriend and girlfriend.

She previously told OK! magazine: “We’re from the same area, so we have a lot of mutual friends. They introduced us a few years ago and we instantly hit it off as friends.”

In December 2018, it was revealed that the pair had moved in together when she shared a cheeky photo of her boyfriend on Instagram.

She wrote at the time: "Man Of The Month Ay🏆.. With A Little More Hard Work & Dedication You Might Be Able To Manage Making The Bed In The Morning 🤔😡😂Well Done K 🔥".

Brooke gave birth to their first son Mexx S J Bryan on October 23 , 2019.

She announced the news on October 28 by sharing a black and white snap of the newborn's finger holding onto her ‘baby B’ necklace.

"On Wednesday 23rd October at 8.14am Our Baby Boy Arrived. Mexx S J Bryan, you complete us,” she said at the time.

