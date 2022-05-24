Brooklyn Beckham recalls the advice dad David gave him in his wedding speech

24 May 2022, 11:40 | Updated: 24 May 2022, 11:45

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Brooklyn Beckham has opened up about his dad's wedding speech in a new interview with Vogue.

Brooklyn Beckham has opened up about the fatherly advice David Beckham gave him in his speech at his wedding earlier this year.

Aspiring chef Brooklyn, 23, wed actress Nicola Peltz, 27, in a dream ceremony at her family's £76million estate in Miami in April.

His dad David reportedly choked up while delivering his speech at his son's wedding, and Brooklyn has now shed some light on what he spoke about.

Speaking to British Vogue, Brooklyn said: "He said, 'the most important thing is to make each other happy. And treat your Mrs like gold.'"

The Sun previously reported that David footballer also called new new daughter-in-law 'incredible' in his speech after they tied the knot.

A source said: “David’s speech went on for about five minutes and he looked to shed a tear at one point.

“He was talking about when Brooklyn was born and how he wanted to protect him.

Brooklyn is David and Victoria's eldest son
Brooklyn is David and Victoria's eldest son. Picture: Getty

“He said he was sleeping on the hospital floor, holding the door shut because he didn’t want to let anyone get in.

“David got a lump in his throat and had to stop and take a breather to regain his composure, but it was a very sweet speech.”

