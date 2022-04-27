Nicola Peltz Beckham shares new wedding photos taken by her mum

27 April 2022, 10:38

Nicola and Brooklyn got married on April 9
Nicola and Brooklyn got married on April 9. Picture: Instagram/Nicola Peltz Beckham

David Beckham's youngest son Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz in a dream ceremony in Miami earlier this month.

Nicola Peltz Beckham has shared some unseen photos of her getting her make-up done that her mother took before her wedding.

The 27-year-old, who married Brooklyn Beckham, 23, earlier this month, captioned the snaps: "My mom took these".

Nicola's fans and friends rushed to comment on the pic, with her new husband Brooklyn describing her as "sexy".

Nicola's hair stylist Adir Abergel previously said she used supermodel Claudia Schiffer as her inspiration for her big day.

"She's been sending me all of these rad images of early Claudia Schiffer – including pictures of her with bangs – so they inspired us, plus the dress, which is just beautiful."

After the wedding, Claudia herself sent well-wishes to the couple on Instagram, writing: "Congratulations @nicolaannepeltz @brooklynpeltzbeckham on your beautiful wedding! Honoured to have served as inspiration for this truly stunning bride."

The couple got married on April 9 at Nicola's billionaire father Nelson's £79m estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Reports have suggested that the wedding costed around £3 million.

