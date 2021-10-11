Catherine Tyldesley announces she's pregnant with second child

11 October 2021, 10:42

Catherine Tyldesley has announced she is pregnant with her second baby
Catherine Tyldesley has announced she is pregnant with her second baby. Picture: Instagram/Catherine Tyldesley
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Catherine Tyldesley has announced she is expecting a baby girl with husband Tom Pitfield following fertility scare.

Catherine Tyldesley, 38, is pregnant with her second child.

The actress, best known for her time on Coronation Street, is expecting a baby girl with her husband Tom Pitfield, six years after they welcomed their son, Alfie.

Catherine said she is "absolutely elated" by the pregnancy, following a fertility scare earlier in the year.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, she said: "We feel so lucky. When we found out, I just burst into tears…Tom was in bits when we found out we are having a little girl. He has suddenly gone all mushy.

Catherine Tyldesley and her husband Tom are expecting a baby girl
Catherine Tyldesley and her husband Tom are expecting a baby girl. Picture: Getty

"I'm sure she will have him wrapped around her little finger."

Catherine explained that she didn't believe she was pregnant to begin with and thought her body was mimicking a pregnancy.

Due to a hormonal imbalance in her body, the star had previously gone through something similar which caused her to feel extremely unwell.

Catherine and Tom are already parents to six-year-old Alfie
Catherine and Tom are already parents to six-year-old Alfie. Picture: Instagram/Catherine Tyldesley

"I took so many tests as I was convinced I wasn't actually pregnant", Catherine told the publication, "But in fact my body was just mimicking a pregnancy. So this time, even when my stomach was a bit swollen, I just thought: 'Oh hormonal imbalances again.'"

She went on: "I was having terrible insomnia, which is still with me. I was so hot at night and unable to control my temperature. I started to panic that perhaps I was perimenopausal. I know I would have been a bit young, but it does happen."

Catherine Tyldesley said she didn't believe she was pregnant at first due to hormonal imbalances
Catherine Tyldesley said she didn't believe she was pregnant at first due to hormonal imbalances. Picture: Instagram/Catherine Tyldesley

Catherine is now suffering from an extreme form of pregnancy sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum which Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has also suffered from.

"It is not like morning sickness as you feel sick all day," Catherine said: "It is the same thing Kate had, although I have not been as extreme as her. I was put on medication and that has been a godsend as I feel so much better."

Catherine said she is 'absolutely elated' to be expecting another child
Catherine said she is 'absolutely elated' to be expecting another child. Picture: Instagram/Catherine Tyldesley

Catherine and her husband Tom, a 36-year-old photographer, have been married since 2016.

The pair welcomed their son, Alfie, in March 2015.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

You can simply use house plants to keep your home spider-free

Experts reveal the house plants that repel spiders as they invade homes

Lifestyle

Jack Carroll appeared on BGT when he was 14

Britain's Got Talent child star Jack Carroll unrecognisable eight years after audition
The waterpark will open in 2023 and is estimated to be a £250million project

First look inside UK's biggest waterpark with 35 slides and 25 pools

Travel

Squid Game is streaming on Netflix now

Schools urge parents not to let kids watch Netflix series Squid Game

Lifestyle

The couple won the incredible house in a charity prize draw

Dad-of-five wins incredible £3million mansion with £25 prize draw ticket

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon hasn't yet decided on a name for her first daughter

Stacey Solomon wanted to call her daughter Autumn before realising initials spelt rude word
Sheridan Smith has left fans wondering whether she's planning to marry new man Alex

Sheridan Smith sparks speculation she's engaged to ex from 20 years ago
Angela Black is airing on ITV this autumn

Angela Black episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama?

TV & Movies

Angela Black is not based on a true story

Is ITV's Angela Black based on a true story?

TV & Movies

The Larkins will run for six episodes

The Larkins episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when does it finish?

TV & Movies

Angela Black is airing on ITV this autumn

Angela Black cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Joanne Froggatt and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Here's where The Larkins was filmed in Kent

The Larkins filming locations: Where is Bradley Walsh's ITV series set?

TV & Movies

The Larkins is on ITV this October

The Larkins cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Bradley Walsh and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

The Larkins is a remake of The Darling Buds of May

Is The Larkins a remake?

TV & Movies

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

TV & Movies