Catherine Tyldesley announces she's pregnant with second child

Catherine Tyldesley has announced she is pregnant with her second baby. Picture: Instagram/Catherine Tyldesley

By Alice Dear

Catherine Tyldesley has announced she is expecting a baby girl with husband Tom Pitfield following fertility scare.

Catherine Tyldesley, 38, is pregnant with her second child.

The actress, best known for her time on Coronation Street, is expecting a baby girl with her husband Tom Pitfield, six years after they welcomed their son, Alfie.

Catherine said she is "absolutely elated" by the pregnancy, following a fertility scare earlier in the year.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, she said: "We feel so lucky. When we found out, I just burst into tears…Tom was in bits when we found out we are having a little girl. He has suddenly gone all mushy.

Catherine Tyldesley and her husband Tom are expecting a baby girl. Picture: Getty

"I'm sure she will have him wrapped around her little finger."

Catherine explained that she didn't believe she was pregnant to begin with and thought her body was mimicking a pregnancy.

Due to a hormonal imbalance in her body, the star had previously gone through something similar which caused her to feel extremely unwell.

Catherine and Tom are already parents to six-year-old Alfie. Picture: Instagram/Catherine Tyldesley

"I took so many tests as I was convinced I wasn't actually pregnant", Catherine told the publication, "But in fact my body was just mimicking a pregnancy. So this time, even when my stomach was a bit swollen, I just thought: 'Oh hormonal imbalances again.'"

She went on: "I was having terrible insomnia, which is still with me. I was so hot at night and unable to control my temperature. I started to panic that perhaps I was perimenopausal. I know I would have been a bit young, but it does happen."

Catherine Tyldesley said she didn't believe she was pregnant at first due to hormonal imbalances. Picture: Instagram/Catherine Tyldesley

Catherine is now suffering from an extreme form of pregnancy sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum which Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has also suffered from.

"It is not like morning sickness as you feel sick all day," Catherine said: "It is the same thing Kate had, although I have not been as extreme as her. I was put on medication and that has been a godsend as I feel so much better."

Catherine said she is 'absolutely elated' to be expecting another child. Picture: Instagram/Catherine Tyldesley

Catherine and her husband Tom, a 36-year-old photographer, have been married since 2016.

The pair welcomed their son, Alfie, in March 2015.