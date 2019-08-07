Celebs Go Dating viewers blast ‘rude’ Jack Fincham for brutally telling date he's 'had enough'

Jack, 28, put a stop to the date because he'd "had enough". Picture: E4

Fans call out the former Love Island winner's "cocky" and "arrogant" behaviour after he savagely cuts off his dinner with love interest Tamara

Celebs Go Dating viewers have blasted "rude" Jack Fincham for brutally cutting short his date because he'd "had enough".

Fans of the hit E4 dating show took to social media to slam the "cocky" reality star, 28, for his "arrogant" behaviour after he savagely ended his dinner, telling shocked date Tamara to finish her drink on the way out.

The show's matchmakers Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson had set the former Love Island winner up with the blonde beauty but the evening didn't quite go to plan.

Following an awkward chat filled with uncomfortable silences, singleton Jack, who split with co-star Dani Dyer in April this year reportedly due to a string of explosive arguments, decided to put a swift stop to the night.

He said: "I'm tired now, I've had enough today.

"Let's get you home."

The comment came as a surprise to his love interest who still had a full glass of wine, but Jack didn't seem too fussed that she hadn't finished her drink and told her to "have it on the way".

Shocked viewers criticised his behaviour online and claimed he wasn't the loveable pen salesman everyone fell in love with last summer.

One fan raged: "I don't remember Jack Fincham being this arrogant when he was on Love Island?? #CelebsGoDating"

"I loved Jack when he was on love island. He just seems a bit rude /savage now 😂 #CelebsGoDating," added another.

A third added: "Oh my days how rude is Jack Fincham, wind your neck in ya loser."

"Surprised at Jack... Arrogance is so un-attractive," said a fourth.

Jack was blasted for the way he brutally ended his date with Tamara. Picture: Getty

And it's not just Celebs Go Dating viewers that Jack has managed to rub up the wrong way.

The Kent-born cheeky chappy came under fire for refusing to speak about his relationship with ex Dani Dyer on the show.

E4 bosses were allegedly irritated when he point-blank declined to answer any questions about their messy split, but a telly source claimed dating experts Paul and Anna finally talked him round.

He told The Sun Online in an earlier interview: "I refuse to talk about Dani. I don't want to talk about any exes. I don't go there. It is not something I am prepared to do."

The 2018 Love Island winners split in April 2019. Picture: Getty

The TV insider explained: "It was like getting blood out of a stone. Jack told producers he would not talk about Dani at all, which put a few noses out of joint backstage.

"Dating agents Paul and Anna have obviously tried to get him to open up in their sessions together and eventually he did.

"His initial refusal was obviously frustrating for Celebs Go Dating bosses as that is a huge part of the show."