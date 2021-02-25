Celebs Go Dating fans baffled as Wayne Lineker announces 'engagement' to Chloe Ferry

Are Wayne and Chloe really engaged? Here's what we know... Picture: Instagram/Wayne Lineker

By Polly Foreman

Are Wayne Lineker and Chloe Ferry really engaged? Here's what we know about what they've both said...

In news we absolutely did not expect to wake up to this morning, Wayne Lineker has taken to Instagram to announce his 'engagement' to Chloe Ferry.

Sharing a loved-up photo of the two of them, in which Chloe appears to be sporting a huge diamond ring, Wayne wrote: "She said YES!

"Love you @chloegshore1".

Fans were baffled by the announcement, with one writing: "Nah surely nottttt".

Another added: "help me figure this out because i’m so confused if this is true or not".

A third said: "Sureellyyyyy not WHAAAAT".

Many people remain unconvinced of the legitimacy of the announcement, however, with many claiming it to be a joke.

One wrote: "April fools day isn't for another five weeks guys!"

Another pointed out that the photo appeared to have been taken in the Celebs Go Dating mansion, meaning it must be a planned wind-up.

Wayne and Chloe became close in the Celebs Go Dating mansion. Picture: Instagram/Chloe Ferry

They said: "It's in the mansion... Not real but cute anyways".

To make things more confusing, a number of their Celebs Go Dating co-stars has commented their congratulations, with Curtis Pritchard writing: "go on Wayne congratulations 🎉 big man 🤦‍♂️ hahah love bro love !"

Dating agent Anna Williamson wrote: "You guys ❤️".

And Tom Zanetti added: "Thankyou for giving me honour of the best man, really can’t wait for the special day 👑".

Wayne's son Sean Lineker is also among those sending their well-wishes, writing: "Congrats! Can’t believe we had to keep this secret for so long !! Xx".

Are Wayne and Chloe really together?

While we know that the pair were good friends in the Celebs Go Dating mansion, there has been no indication that they are together.

Either they've kept it secret all this time, or this is indeed a wind-up...

