Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoy Hawaii honeymoon after dream wedding

Picture: Instagram

By Emma Clarke

American actor Chris Pratt has tied the knot with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Following their engagement announcement earlier this year, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married on 8 June in Montecito, California.

Now, it's been reported that the newly weds are enjoying a "relaxing" honeymoon in Hawaii, after their dream wedding.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the gorgeous couple had jetted off to Hawaii shortly after the movie star celebrated his 40th birthday.

They went on to reveal "Hawaii is very special to Chris" and that they are currently on the picturesque island of Lanai.

The couple were spotted swimming and sunbathing on the beach, as they kicked back in the beautiful retreat.

On Pratt's 40th birthday, Katherine shared a sweet message on Instagram, writing: “Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!”

The Jurassic Park actor was previously married to Scary Movie actress Anna Faris, 42, but they announced their separation after eight years of marriage.

In a statement released on his social media, Chris wrote: “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating.

“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.”

He added: “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

The couple share a son named Jack, who was born in 2012 and is now aged 6.

Chris Pratt used to be married to Scary Movie actress, Anna Faris, but the pair called it quits after eight years of marriage. Picture: Getty

Addressing Chris' engagement to Katherine on her podcast earlier this year, Anna said: “Sweet Chris, my ex, got engaged to Katherine today. I’m so happy for them.

“I knew it was going to happen, I love her, and I love him and I’m just so happy that they found each other. I’m so subscribed to the idea of expanding family and love, and with Jack.”