Christine Lampard gives birth to second baby with husband Frank and reveals poignant name

Christine Lampard has given birth to her second child. Picture: Instagram

Christine Lampard baby news: The Loose Women star has named her newborn son after her father Frederick.

Congratulations are in order, because Christine Lampard has welcomed her second baby with husband Frank.

The Loose Women star introduced her son to the world with a sweet photo on Instagram, also revealing his sweet name.

The snap, taken at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, shows the 42-year-old cradling her baby alongside the caption: "Let us introduce you to our newest addition…

“Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love."

Christine previously said her due date was in April, meaning she went into labour a few weeks earlier than expected.

Her showbiz friends couldn’t wait to comment on the post, with Holly Willoughby writing: “Awww congratulations you beautiful mamma... huge love from all of us... can’t wait to meet little Freddie 💙”

Michelle Keegan said: “Amazing news ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations Christine to you and your family xxx.”

While Charlotte Hawkins commented: “Wonderful news - big congratulations!! 🎊🎉 Lots of love 😘💕💕,” and Tamzin Outwaite added: “oh my gosh... this is wonderful news ... congratulations ❤️.”

Christine and Frank Lampard have two children together. Picture: Instagram

Frederick, who they call Freddie, is named after Christine's dad, Frederick Bleakley.

The couple are also parents to daughter Patricia, who they welcomed in 2018, and she is named after Frank’s late mum.

Christine is also step-mum to Frank's two older children - Luna and Isla - from a previous relationship.

This comes after Christine revealed she was pregnant with her second child back in January.

At the time she shared a picture of herself cradling her bump, telling followers: “A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards!

"It’s been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we’re hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off.

"Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time.”

The TV star later admitted she found her second pregnancy ‘isolating’, telling the Loose Women panelists: “I have got two very excited parents back in Northern Ireland who cannot wait. It's been very weird if I am being honest, as we're very close.

“Christmas was meant to be that tiny bit of light at the end of the year and sadly it didn't happen, so mum and dad haven't touched the bump, and haven't seen it in the flesh. Thank goodness for Skype."

