Christine McGuinness opens up about living with ex Paddy as he 'dates other women'

The former spouses co-parent their three children together. Picture: Instagram/@mrscmcguinness

The mother-of-three has lifted the lid on her unusual set up with her former husband of 12 years.

Christine McGuinness has revealed her ex-husband Paddy has stared 'dating other women', despite the pair still living together in their family home.

The model, 35, who separated from the Phoenix Nights star in 2022, explained the former couple have remained in the same house to co-parent their three autistic children – twins Leo and Penelope, 10, and eight-year-old Felicity.

Insisting she remains on good terms with her former spouse, the glamorous mum confessed the duo remained "very open" with each other, with the comedian even telling her about a string of recent dates he's been on.

Opening up to reality star Vicky Pattison during an interview for her hit podcast, The Secret To, she said: “We talk an awful lot and we’re very open. He has said to me when he’s been going on a date."

Christine and Paddy McGuiness were together 16 years and married for 12. Picture: Instagram/@mrscmcguinness

Explaining their unique set-up, which involves cohabiting to parent their young kids, she added: "We still live in the same house, but I think both of us right now, we’re very much in the same place where we’re just like don’t really know what to do or where to go."

Christine, who has been romantically linked to her close friend Chelcee Grimes in the past, continued: "We’ve been in this marriage for 16 years. I’ve been with him since I was 19, so my dating history before him was an absolute mess. Then I’ve had this lovely long marriage.

"I kind of don’t really know where to go, where to start, and he’s the same, he’s very much the same. He’s tried it and gone, 'I’m not quite ready.'"

The former Real Housewives of Cheshire star, who herself has autism, admitted she hasn't been on a date since announcing her and Paddy's split last July.

She told the ex-Geordie Shore icon: "I’ve chatted, I’ve had fun at times. But I can’t even think about dating or like a serious relationship. I get a message and I go, 'Ugh, God no.'

Christine has been linked to close friend Chelcee Grimes. Picture: Instagram/@mrscmcguinness

Admitting dating sites were also off the cards for her as she "doesn’t even know where to start", Christine explained her ADHD and autism make it difficult for her to pick up on romantic signs.

She added: "I’m not great at reading people, so I wouldn’t know if someone approached me and they were actually coming on to me or they were just being friendly. I just think everyone’s being friendly!

"If someone goes, 'Oh, you look lovely, you look really beautiful', I’d just go, 'Thanks, so do you, you look great.' At what point do you kind of assume they might want a bit more?"

As the pair decide how to move forwards, a source close to Christine reportedly told OK! Magazine she still "loves" Paddy but is also "loving the freedom of not being tied down".

The insider also claimed the Top Gear host wants to focus on their "new family dynamic" by "navigating their marriage breakdown as peacefully and lovingly as possible" but is open to meeting someone new.

Paddy and Christine shared their break-up with the world last summer, posting a joint statement on Instagram, which read: "A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

"This was not an easy decision to make but we're moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children. We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together."

