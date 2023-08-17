Christine McGuinness 'not allowed' to share photos of kids since Paddy McGuinness split

17 August 2023, 11:20

Christine McGuinness responded to a curious follower on Instagram.
Christine McGuinness responded to a curious follower on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@christinemcguinness

The mother-of-three told fans it was "not my choice" to stop sharing family pictures on social media.

Christine McGuinness has revealed she is "not allowed" to share images of her children online after one fan questioned her recent lack of family snaps.

The model, 35, told a concerned follower on Instagram it was not her decision to stop posting snaps of her three kids, sparking rumours she was embroiled in a co-parenting struggle with ex-husband Paddy McGuinness.

The comment on the former Real Housewives of Cheshire star's account read: "I used to like the real family pics with your children's antics. You don't post them anymore. I hope you are they are well. Unfollow."

To which the mum-of-three replied: "I am not allowed to show my own children, it's not my choice."

The 35-year-model is still living with the telly host, despite their impending divorce.
The 35-year-model is still living with the telly host, despite their impending divorce. Picture: Instagram/@christinemcguinness

Christine announced her split from telly host Paddy, 50, earlier this year after 11 years of marriage, but admitted it had been over for a "while".

Despite their impending divorce, the pair have continued to live together with their three children, Penelope, nine, and twins Felicity and Leo, seven, who all have autism.

But it seems the tricky situation is taking its toll on Christine, who also has autism, as she confessed she's "smiling when she wants to cry".

The Blackpool-born beauty recently opened up about life together as a family following the couple's separation and got candid with fans on her Stories.

The mother-of-three told fans she was "not allowed" to post pictures of her kids.
The mother-of-three told fans she was "not allowed" to post pictures of her kids. Picture: Instagram/@christinemcguinness

After being accused of missing Paddy's 50th birthday celebrations, Christine cleared up any confusion and explained what was going on at home.

She wrote: "I spent Patrick's 50th at home with him and our children yesterday.

"Patrick is my ex, my ex of well over a year, (let me just remind you, I did not cause the breakdown of our marriage) I've never spoken about this fully.

"I will also remind everyone that I am not silenced and will speak if/ when I choose to.”

"I got him a birthday cake, presents and made cards with our children.

"I done this for our children to celebrate daddy's birthday."

Christine and Paddy McGuinness announced their split after 11 years of marriage.
Christine and Paddy McGuinness announced their split after 11 years of marriage. Picture: Alamy

She continued: "We spent his 50th at home together and he celebrated separately with his friends on various different holidays over the last few weeks.

"Trust me I wish I was still on holiday.

"Just a mum doing her best she can whilst living with with her ex through a divorce, smiling when she wants to cry and juggling the school summer hols."

