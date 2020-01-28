David Walliams' girlfriend: Britain's Got Talent judge's love life past and present

David Walliams' love life revealed. Picture: Pa/Pa

The National Television Awards host keeps his love life under wraps - but here's what we know about the very private star...

For someone who is so recognisable and a big household name, David Walliams leads a very private life.

The comedian, 48, shot to fame thanks to his series of grotesque and funny characters in Little Britain, but what else do we know about him - and his love life?

Is David Walliams married?

David was married to Dutch supermodel Lara Stone from 2010 until 2015.

The couple married in a lavish £80,000 ceremony at London’s Claridge’s hotel in 2010.

Their marriage was ended with a 'quickie divorce' after David cited his wife's 'unreasonable behaviour'.

The couple had a son, named Alfred, in 2013. However the child has never been seen as his parents prefer to protect him from the limelight.

David and ex-wife Lara Stone pictured in 2014. Picture: Getty

Is David Walliams gay?

Due to his camp characters on screen, David Walliams has often been asked if he is gay.

In 2009 he was a guest on Desert Island Discs, where Kirsty Young asked him outright: "Have you ever had a relationship with a man?"

He replied: "No", but added: "If I fell in love with a man then, yeah, I wouldn't say that could never happen. I think about it; because I am effeminate I've always thought about it, 'Am I gay?'

"And then, I so love being with women, and I so love women's bodies and all that. I think, well no, I can't be. But sometimes I think it would just be simpler if I was, because everyone thinks I am. I'm quite camp, but no, I don't think I am.

"If I was gay, I would just get on with it. But definitely I love women, I love being around women, I find them incredible and intoxicating, and I've never had that feeling I get with women with a man."

Who is David Walliams dating now?

it is not known who David Walliams is dating.