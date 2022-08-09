Eastenders star Samantha Womack shares that she's battling breast cancer

9 August 2022, 11:31 | Updated: 9 August 2022, 11:33

Samantha Womack is battling breast cancer
Samantha Womack is battling breast cancer. Picture: Getty/Twitter
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Samantha Womack has shared that she's battling cancer in a tribute to Olivia Newton-John.

Eastenders star Samantha Womack has announced that she's been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The actress, who is known for playing Ronnie Mitchell in the BBC soap, said that she is "starting my own battle with this disease" as she paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John.

Grease legend Olivia sadly died of breast cancer aged 73 on Monday morning, and Samantha penned a Twitter tribute to the star alongside a photo of the two of them together.

Samantha wrote: "This was the most magical of evenings. Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards.

"I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved."

Samantha previously played Sandy in Grease in the West End, and she also had roles in comedy Game On and represented the UK in the 1991 Eurovision Song Contest.

Sam played Ronnie Mitchell in Eastenders
Sam played Ronnie Mitchell in Eastenders. Picture: BBC

Fans flocked to send her well-wishes on Twitter, with one writing: "gosh sending you all our best wishes and lots of love".

Sharon Marshall, the soap correspondent on This Morning, wrote: "Wishing you love and strength."

