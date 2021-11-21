Frankie Bridge's S Club Junior days unveiled in early career throwback

21 November 2021, 17:00

Frankie Bridge was just 11 years old when she joined seven others to form S Club Juniors
Frankie Bridge was just 11 years old when she joined seven others to form S Club Juniors. Picture: ITV/Getty Images
I’m A Celebrity 2021 and The Saturdays star began her singing path in S Club Juniors/8- here’s everything you need to know about Frankie’s very early rise to fame.

Frankie Bridge may be a household name thanks to her career in The Saturdays and her appearances on TV shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity 2021 - but did you know she actually rose to fame as a child?

Big pop fans will ultimately know Frankie, aged 32, from her first big job when she joined the very adorable S Club Juniors, who later went on to become S Club 8.

Just 11 years old, Wayne Bridge’s wife auditioned for CBBC show S Club Search in 2001 where she won her place to become the smaller version of the original S Club 7.

Frankie Bridge first met friend Rochelle Homes in S Club Juniors before they joined The Saturdays
Frankie Bridge first met friend Rochelle Homes in S Club Juniors before they joined The Saturdays. Picture: Getty Images

Winning her spot in S Club Juniors, Frankie was placed alongside seven other bandmates including her fellow Saturdays singer, Rochelle Humes (who was known as Wiseman then).

The Loose Women star was also bandmates with Jay Asforis, Daisy Evans, Calvin Goldspink, Stacey McClean, Aaron Renfree and Hannah Richings.

Being part of S Club Juniors/8 was no small gig - they supported S Club 7 during their Carnival tour in 2002 and went on to have six top 10 UK hits of their own - including One Step Closer, Automatic High and Big Fun.

S Club Juniors joins S Club 7 on tour and had top UK hits of their own
S Club Juniors joins S Club 7 on tour and had top UK hits of their own. Picture: Getty Images

After four years of success, the band decided it was time to separate and they all went on to try new things, leaving Frankie and her bandmate Rochelle free to join the very successful Saturdays.

It was 2008 when Frankie returned to the music business alongside Una Healy, Mollie King, Vanessa White and Rochelle with their debut single If This Is Love and went on to have another mega successful stint in the UK charts.

The Saturdays later split after seven years together and since then Frankie hasn’t returned to making music, but instead focuses on TV and fashion. She also has two children with husband Wayne.

