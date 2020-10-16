Frankie Bridge 'terrified' as she rushes son to A&E after he's left 'gasping for air'

Frankie Bridge had to rush her son to A&E. Picture: Instagram

Mum-of-two Frankie had to rush her son to hospital after he suffered a croup attack this week.

Frankie Bridge has revealed she had to rush her son to the hospital after he was left gasping for air.

Six-year-old Parker suffers from a condition called croup, which usually occurs in young children and babies and affects their windpipe.

NHS advice states that if a child develops breathing problems as a result of croup, they should take them to A&E where doctors can treat them with oxygen and a shot of adrenaline.

And 31-year-old Frankie has told her fans she was left ‘terrified’ when her little one developed breathing problems and began ‘gasping for air’.

Frankie updated her fans after going to the hospital with Parker. Picture: Instagram

While she said the ordeal ‘broke her heart’, the former Saturdays star has reassured fans he is now doing well.

Taking to Instagram, Frankie posted a photo cuddling her eldest son, with the caption: "Was in a&e last night with this little guy... with yet another croup attack...

Read More: Amanda Holden shares mammogram experience as she encourages listeners to get checked

"Doesn't matter how many times it happens... to see someone grasping for air is always terrifying.

"Breaks my heart. But he's absolutely fine now... all just very sleepy..."

Frankie later posted a picture of herself looking very tired after a long night in A&E.

"One very tired, emotionally drained mummy," she said.

Frankie also shares younger son Carter, five, with her husband Wayne Bridge, with the pair getting married in 2014.

She has previously opened about Parker's condition, which occurs in 2% to 6% of children each year and is most common in children under six years of age.

She said at the time: "The face of a proud emotionally drained Mum who’s child has been really poorly and scared her half to death and a child who is the prime example of how well and quickly they bounce back."

The star added: "This little man is so full of love and this surprise hug felt more amazing than he will ever know… not sure who was looking after who…?"

Now Read: John Legend shares emotional message for wife Chrissy Teigen following tragic baby loss