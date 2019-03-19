Frozen musical to open in London’s West End next year

Frozen will open on the West End in Autumn 2020. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Frozen the musical will be opening in London very soon.

Frozen the musical is opening in London, producers have confirmed.

The musical first opened on Broadway early in 2018, and will now be appearing on the West End.

The show will open in the Autumn of 2020 at Drury Lane Theatre.

There will be a new cast for the UK production as the New York cast remain on Broadway.

Frozen opened on Broadway back in 2018. Picture: Getty

READ MORE: Watch the Frozen 2 trailer HERE

The musical is based on the loved 2013 Disney film, which made more than £1.25 billion in the box office.

The film gained recognition for the soundtrack, which includes iconic songs such as Let It Go, Do You Want To Build A Snowman and For The First Time In Forever.

In 2014, the film won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature.