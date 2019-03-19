Frozen musical to open in London’s West End next year

19 March 2019, 12:52

Frozen will open on the West End in Autumn 2020
Frozen will open on the West End in Autumn 2020. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Frozen the musical will be opening in London very soon.

Frozen the musical is opening in London, producers have confirmed.

The musical first opened on Broadway early in 2018, and will now be appearing on the West End.

The show will open in the Autumn of 2020 at Drury Lane Theatre.

There will be a new cast for the UK production as the New York cast remain on Broadway.

Frozen opened on Broadway back in 2018
Frozen opened on Broadway back in 2018. Picture: Getty

READ MORE: Watch the Frozen 2 trailer HERE

The musical is based on the loved 2013 Disney film, which made more than £1.25 billion in the box office.

The film gained recognition for the soundtrack, which includes iconic songs such as Let It Go, Do You Want To Build A Snowman and For The First Time In Forever.

In 2014, the film won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Sophie Gradon tragically died last year

Sophie Gradon: Inquest in to Love Island star's death postponed
Scarlett Moffatt Asset 1

Who is Scarlett Moffatt? Gogglebox star's boyfriend, net worth and weight loss journey revealed

Katya and Neil Jones appeared on Lorraine to discuss the infamous Seann Walsh affair

Strictly stars Katya and Neil Jones claim people 'overreacted' about Seann Walsh snog
scarlott mofett net worth

Scarlett Moffatt net worth: I'm A Celeb winnings and earnings reavealed
Stacey Solomon - baby asset

Stacey Solomon pregnant: How far along is she? Due date of baby revealed as Joe Swash confirms the news

Trending on Heart

Sophie Gradon boyfriend

Sophie Gradon boyfriend cause of death: Aaron Armstrong suicide following cocaine and alcohol binge
Ralph Fiennes

"I miss him very much": Ralph Fiennes opens up about his friend Alan Rickman three years after his death

TV & Movies

Peppa Pig has been slammed for being 'sexist'

Peppa Pig caught up in sexism row after being SLAMMED by London's Fire Brigade

TV & Movies

Karen Clifton shot to fame on Strictly with ex-husband Kevin

Strictly's Karen Clifton sobs after male barber refuses to cut her hair
Lady Nadia Essex and Mike Thalassitis

Lady Nadia Essex confesses she 'loved' Love Island star Mike Thalassitis in tribute post following his death