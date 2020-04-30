Gemma Collins wows fans with incredible new weight loss in modelling shots

Gemma looks completely transformed. Picture: Instagram/PA

The reality TV veteran has been on a weight loss journey over the past year, and is looking amazing.

Gemma Collins has shocked her fans with an incredible transformation, as she looks noticeably slimmer in a selection of images taken during lockdown.

The reality TV star, 39, has always been open and honest about her struggle with losing weight but last year after she appeared on Dancing on Ice, she revealed it'd kick-started a three-stone weight loss.

Gemma - also known as the GC - has been keeping us all entertained with hilarious clips on her social media during the coronavirus lockdown, and she's even had a special episode of her reality TV show Diva, this one called Diva in Lockdown, air on ITVBe.

As well as this, she's been advertising a number of clothing items from her range, The Gemma Collins Collection, posting pictures on her Instagram story stating that they're available to buy now, and even on sale.

In the pictures, Gemma looks noticeably slimmed down, which comes after the star's news last summer that she'd started on a course of SkinnyJab weight loss injections and that she follows a vegan diet.

The first picture shows Gemma in bright blue and black snakeskin print top with a pair of white skinny jeans, posing for the snap in her kitchen.

Gemma looks sassy in the new snap, which is on her website and Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Gemma has the top in two colours. Picture: Instagram

And another picture of the GC, this time in a bright pink version of the same top, was posted on her Instagram story, advertising the 'Marbella' top, which will set you back £45.

Looking cheery, the star put her hand on her hip and beamed for the camera.

As well as her incredible new pictures, Gemma has also posted a video last night which not only shows off the pounds she's shed, but her serious dance moves too.

Dancing in some black yoga pants and a baby blue jumper, Gemma struts around her kitchen looking confident as she dances for a TikTok-style video.

The video's attracted endless comments and likes from fellow celebs, all praising Gemma's moves and confidence.

One told her "you killed it Gem!", and Gillian McKeith added: "You go girl!".