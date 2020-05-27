Gordon Ramsay gives glimpse into £4million Cornwall mansion after accidental Instagram live

Gordon Ramsay is isolating with his family at their home in Cornwall.

Gordon Ramsay has given his fans a glimpse into his home life after accidentally going live on Instagram.

The TV chef, 53, has been sharing 10-minute recipe ideas on Instagram during lockdown, but he went live slightly earlier than expected in a recent clip.

He was seen making a cup of tea in the kitchen of the £4million mansion, before his daughter Tilly exclaimed: "Dad, you're live!"

Gordon Ramsay is isolating at home with his family. Picture: Instagram/Gordon Ramsay

A flustered Gordon then replied: "Oh no, here we go, thank you Tills!", before saying: "Sorry, excuse me, I was just making a cup of tea because Tilly said I still had five minutes to go!"

Gordon - who owns three Cornish properties - recently posted about how happy he is to be in the area during this period.

He said on Instagram: "What a beautiful Bank Holiday Weekend.







"We've got some of the most gorgeous beaches in the country here.

"It's so nice to see the kids, kites, dogs, mums and dads, kids in and out the rock pools. It's beautiful.

"As the sun sets it's so nice to see on the beach, swimmers, bbqs, how beautiful. That's what Bank Holiday Weekends should be about."

Gordon is isolating at the home in Trebetherick near Daymer Bay, with his wife Tana and their five children – Megan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, Matilda, 18 and son Oscar, one.

They travelled there back in March from their London townhouse.

He recently joked that being stuck at home with his family is a 'nightmare', telling Heart's sister station Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: "Being stuck in my house with these five ravenous kids is a living nightmare. Can you please tell me when all of this will end?

"Every single day is the same. I’m the resident kitchen porter, working my fingers to the bone. I have honestly cooked more food in the past 10 days than I have in the past 10 years of my career."

