Gordon Ramsey demands answers as daughter Tilly, 18, posts Instagram pic with new boyfriend

8 November 2019, 16:39

Gordon Ramsey's daughter has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend
Gordon Ramsey's daughter has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Despite reports that Gordon Ramsey's daughter is dating Gino D'Acampo's son, it appears she's found love with someone else...

Gordon Ramsey has posted a shocked comment on an Instagram photo of his daughter with her apparent new boyfriend.

Tilly Ramsey, 18, just went official with the mystery new man - named Seth Mack - despite reports that she was dating Gino D'Acampo's son Luciano.

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Matilda Ramsay (@tillyramsay) on

When asked about her new man, Tilly said that Seth was her 'new and only' boyfriend - despite Gino confirming reports that she was dating Luciano in a TV appearance last month.

On the pic, which is captioned with a simple heart, many confused fans questioned her relationship status and asked if Seth was her boyfriend, to which she replied: "maybe."

And Gordon himself hilariously wrote: "Wtf.......".

This comes after Gino confirmed that Tilly was dating his son during an appearance on This Morning, telling Holly and Phil: "They've known each other for a few years now. I don't really want to say a lot because it's none of my business.

"But what a great pleasure knowing my son is dating Gordon's daughter, just to really annoy him."

Gino D'Acampo
Tilly was previously linked to Gino D'Acampo's son Luciano. Picture: PA

During an appearance on The Jonathon Ross Show, Gordon previously said on their relationship: "We were driving through San Francisco and FaceTiming Luciano and all of a sudden Tilly pops up behind them, and they are out having lunch. I think they are friends.

