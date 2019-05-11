Olympian Greg Rutherford makes mountain top proposal to partner Susie Verrill

11 May 2019, 09:45

Greg Rutherford and Susie Verrill get engaged on Camelback Mountain in Arizona.
Greg Rutherford and Susie Verrill get engaged on Camelback Mountain in Arizona. Picture: Twitter/Susie Verrill

GB Olympic athlete Greg Rutherford, 32, and blogger Susie Verrill, 30, announced their engagement Friday while in the US. After popping the question while hiking Mount Camelback in Arizona the gold medallist posted, “Came to Phoenix, got myself a fiancé. @susiejverrill said YES!” on Instagram.

Verrill posted the same photo on her account saying "Finger down, best hike I’ve ever been on."

On Twitter the bride-to-be joked about the moments leading up to the proposal saying she had been annoyed with Rutherford. "Wondered why @GregJRutherford was being so particular about finding 'beautiful views', finally found out why."

Rutherford and Verrill have two children, Milo and Rex.
Rutherford and Verrill have two children, Milo and Rex. Picture: Getty

The couple have been dating since 2012 and have two children together, 4-year-old Milo and toddler Rex. Rutherford, the Olympic long jumper, and his family have been travelling together in Arizona.

The newly engaged couple
The newly engaged couple. Picture: Instagram/SusieJVerrill

