Billie Shepherd's husband Greg praised as he goes completely bald for charity

10 December 2019, 11:26

Greg Shepherd has shaved his head for charity
Greg Shepherd has shaved his head for charity.

Greg raised a whopping £42,000 for charity after filming himself getting his head shaved.

Greg Shepherd has been praised by fans after shaving his head for charity at a fundraising event he was hosting with his wife Billie.

The Mummy Diaries star, 33, who is married to Billie Shepherd (formerly Faiers), 29, raised a huge £42,000 for charity Haven House, which they are patrons for, which cares for seriously ill children.

Greg Shepherd has shaved his head for charity
Greg Shepherd has shaved his head for charity.

Posting about the event on Instagram, Greg shared: Thank you to everyone who came to @alecsrestaurant last night for our @havenhousech charity event we raised nearly £44k which is a amazing amount of money I woke up this morning hoping it was a nightmare that i had all my hair shaved off #havenhouse.

Bille has praised her husband on Instagram
Bille has praised her husband on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Billie also praised her husband on her page, writing: "I hosted our first charity fundraising event for @havenhousech ❤️ In a room full of family and friends we raised over 45k for this amazing charity !

"Greg and I are blown away by everyone’s kindness and generosity on the night, thank you to everyone that come to support us it means so much to us and this incredible charity ❤️ Even if it did mean my husband leaving bald 😆🤣🙌🏼 ...Thank you ❤️".

Greg and Billie got married in a fairytake Maldives wedding in March of this year.

Opening up to OK! magazine about the ceremony, Billie said: “Other than the days that Nelly and Arthur were born, it was the best day of my life.

“It was like a fairy tale – all the stress and tears were worth it.”

She added: “It’s so lovely for me to finally be a Shepherd and share a surname with my children. Marriage ties our little family together completely.”

The couple share kids Nelly, 5, and Arthur, 2, together.

