Billie Shepherd's husband Greg praised as he goes completely bald for charity

Greg Shepherd has shaved his head for charity. Picture: PA/Instagram

Greg raised a whopping £42,000 for charity after filming himself getting his head shaved.

Greg Shepherd has been praised by fans after shaving his head for charity at a fundraising event he was hosting with his wife Billie.

The Mummy Diaries star, 33, who is married to Billie Shepherd (formerly Faiers), 29, raised a huge £42,000 for charity Haven House, which they are patrons for, which cares for seriously ill children.

Greg Shepherd has shaved his head for charity. Picture: Instagram

Posting about the event on Instagram, Greg shared: Thank you to everyone who came to @alecsrestaurant last night for our @havenhousech charity event we raised nearly £44k which is a amazing amount of money I woke up this morning hoping it was a nightmare that i had all my hair shaved off #havenhouse.

Bille has praised her husband on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Billie also praised her husband on her page, writing: "I hosted our first charity fundraising event for @havenhousech ❤️ In a room full of family and friends we raised over 45k for this amazing charity !

"Greg and I are blown away by everyone’s kindness and generosity on the night, thank you to everyone that come to support us it means so much to us and this incredible charity ❤️ Even if it did mean my husband leaving bald 😆🤣🙌🏼 ...Thank you ❤️".

Greg and Billie got married in a fairytake Maldives wedding in March of this year.

Opening up to OK! magazine about the ceremony, Billie said: “Other than the days that Nelly and Arthur were born, it was the best day of my life.

“It was like a fairy tale – all the stress and tears were worth it.”

She added: “It’s so lovely for me to finally be a Shepherd and share a surname with my children. Marriage ties our little family together completely.”

The couple share kids Nelly, 5, and Arthur, 2, together.

