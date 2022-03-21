Exclusive

Heart's 'No Filter' series: Watch all episodes now on Global Player

By Naomi Bartram

Check out our brand new video series 'No Filter' on Global Player, where we sit down with amazing women such as Vicky Pattison and Frankie Bridge.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

New episodes of Heart’s ‘No Filter’ series are available Fridays on Global Player.

'No Filter' is Heart’s brand new video series which sees us sit down with inspirational women and talk about their journeys.

Covering everything from self-image, dealing with fame and advice they want to share, so far we have chatted to amazing women such as Vicky Pattison and Frankie Bridge.

Both women told us about their struggles with fame, families and finding themselves.

In our first episode of 'No Filter', Vicky Pattison, 34, tells us why she now takes time out from work to look after herself.

“You have to give your body and your mind a chance to recuperate so you can be that bright shiny, brilliant version of you,” Vicky says.

The former Geordie Shore star later admits the regrets she had when she first joined the reality show back in 2011, telling us she felt like she ‘lost herself’ at many moments along the way.

Frankie Bridge has opened up about her family. Picture: Instagram

Our second episode features Frankie Bridge, former Queen of the Jungle and member of The Saturdays.

In our very candid chat, she opens up about living with anxiety and how she wants to change the narrative on mental health for her sons.

Explaining how she normalises speaking openly about emotions, the star said: “I ask my boys every night what made them happy in their day and what made them sad to encourage them to think about it in that way and be open and honest with me.”