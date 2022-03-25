Exclusive

Giovanna Fletcher says she finally respects her body after having children

25 March 2022, 13:51 | Updated: 25 March 2022, 13:55

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Giovanna Fletcher explains how having children ‘massively changed’ her body image in Heart's new series 'No Filter'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

New episodes of Heart’s ‘No Filter’ series are available Fridays on Global Player.

Giovanna Fletcher has opened up about learning to respect her body after having children.

Speaking candidly to Heart as part of our 'No Filter' series, the I’m A Celebrity winner says she never felt like she fitted in as a child, and struggled with her body image.

But after she welcomed her first child Buzz, eight, with husband Tom Fletcher, she learnt to appreciate what her body can actually do.

“Back in the eighties, it was all about being thin,” she told us.

Giovanna Fletcher has said she didn't always feel comfortable in her skin
Giovanna Fletcher has said she didn't always feel comfortable in her skin. Picture: Instagram

“I think that has massively changed now, but it was definitely about looking a certain way, and I can honestly say that I never felt like I fitted in to that.

"It's all part of growing up, I was definitely the chubbier one out of me and my siblings, I think that played a part in it.

"I think growing up you can't help seeing all the diets people are on."

The 37-year-old continued: “But actually, I think it was having my first child and seeing my body grow and change that massively changed my outlook on my body.

“Our bodies are living things and they help us through life, so we've got to respect them.”

Podcaster and author Giovanna now shares three children with McFly singer Tom; Buzz, Buddy, six, and Max, three.

Giovanna shares three boys with her husband Tom Fletcher
Giovanna shares three boys with her husband Tom Fletcher. Picture: Instagram

But while she has always shared family moments on social media, she told us she’s keen to make sure she 'doesn't always make things seem amazing and happy.'

“This life is full of layers and happy moments can be a bit sad at moments as well," she said.

“So I like to keep some reality in there as well, but there's definitely things I'm just not going to share that I don't need to.

“It's all about what you feel comfortable sharing.”

Finally, Giovanna shared some advice to her younger self to ‘keep going’ through the hard times, as well as to continue being kind and ‘keep smiling’.

She added: “I'd definitely say to talk to people. I think that always helps because I feel like a lot of the time we feel like we're the only one experiencing things.

“And actually, once we vocalise it and open up, we realise that so many other people are feeling the same.”

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Woman makes supermarket flowers look like expensive luxury bouquet with simple tape hack

Woman makes supermarket flowers look like luxury bouquet with simple tape hack

Lifestyle

Googlebox couple Giles and Mary

Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?

TV & Movies

Her new kitchen looks incredible

Woman saves £6,000 by doing up her kitchen herself for just £100

Lifestyle

Daniel and Carolina are still together after MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia’s Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes are STILL together after ‘affair’

TV & Movies

Gordon Ramsay said the pandemic has ‘wiped the arrogance’ from the restaurant industry

Gordon Ramsay says he's glad coronavirus pandemic 'got rid' of bad restaurants
Sue Radford has been stocking up on Disney accessories

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford stocks up on Disney buys ahead of trip to Florida
Who plays Anthony in Bridgerton?

Who is Jonathan Bailey? Bridgerton star's age, partner and other TV work
Joan Kempson played Edna Miller in Coronation Street

Who played Edna Miller in Coronation Street and where is she now?

TV & Movies

Who plays Kate in Bridgerton season two?

Who is Simone Ashley? Meet the Bridgerton season two newcomer

TV & Movies

Here's who won The Apprentice 2022

Who won The Apprentice 2022?

TV & Movies

Left Mother's Day flowers to the last minute? We've got you covered!

Next-day delivery flowers for Mother's Day: M&S, Zing Flowers, Bloom & Wild and more

Lifestyle

The fen raft spider is the biggest in Britain

Britain’s biggest spider is the size of your hand - and they're multiplying in the UK

Lifestyle

A hilarious outtake from the 'pivot' scene is even funnier than the original

Outtake from Friends 'pivot' scene is even funnier than the original

TV & Movies

The Duchess of Cambridge looked sensational in a green Jenny Packman dress

Kate Middleton's state dinner outfit holds a very special detail that everyone missed

Royals

Florence Given appeared on episode five of Dirty Mother Pukka

Dirty Mother Pukka: Florence Given joins Anna Whitehouse for episode five