Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield laughing at weatherman's name voted funniest TV moment of the decade

Holly and Phil erupting with laughter at a weatherman's name has been voted the funniest TV moment of the decade. Picture: ITV

The presenters struggled to pronounce one weatherman's name on an episode of This Morning last year

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield erupting with laughter at a weatherman's name while live on This Morning has been voted the funniest TV moment of the decade, with 42 per cent of the public voting for the clip.

The presenters had viewers in hysterics as they struggled to pronounce Tomasz Schafernaker’s name, with Holly ending up lying on the sofa hysterically laughing.

In second place was Harry Redknapp's stomach turning witchetty grub bushtucker trial from last year's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, which scored 23 per cent of the vote.

The top 10 list of the funniest TV moments comes from Maltesers ahead of Comic Relief 2019, along with research that shows Britons can't resist taking embarrassing photos of their friends.

Harry Redknapp trying to eat witchetty grubs came in second place. Picture: ITV

Also on the list of funniest moments was Piers Morgan eating kale crisps and Beyonce's Superbowl face.

A spokesperson for Malteser said: “This is our sixth year supporting Comic Relief and this year’s #FunnyFace campaign is a great way to raise money by doing what the public does best – sharing on social media and having fun.

“We can’t wait to see this campaign come to life and see social media filled with carefree, entertaining photos.

"It’s laughably easy to get involved and support worthy causes, both here and abroad, through the lighthearted lens of comedy.”

