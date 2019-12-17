Holly Willoughby looks like a different person with brunette hair as she shares throwback picture

Holly Willoughby looks like a different person with brunette hair. Picture: Instagram/PA

By Alice Dear

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby had fans questioning if it was her in the photo.

Holly Willoughby has shocked fans by sharing an old photo of herself – with brunette hair.

The This Morning star, who famously hosts alongside Phillip Schofield, has been blonde since her career took off, and looks like a different person with dark locks.

Posting a throwback picture on her Insatgram, Holly added the caption: “Once upon a time in a land before blonde…”

Holly Willoughby shocked fans with the throwback picture. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

In the picture, a very young Holly poses with shoulder length hair, a grey turtle neck jumper and red jeans.

The picture is believed to be taken from Holly’s younger modelling days.

Fans were quick to question whether it was her in the picture, with one commenting: “Babe is that you?”

Holly Willoughby has been a blonde since her career took off. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

While a shock, the brunette hair has gone down well with fans, who are even asking the star to take a change from blonde.

One person commented on the picture: “Love the brunette.. be brave have a change”, while another added: “Ohhhh love that colour on you!”

From her early days in presenting with highlighted hair and a fringe, to now, where the Dancing On ice host sports platinum blonde locks, Holly’s iconic look has always been her sun-kissed do.

The star’s hair is so famous, she even has her own shade with Garnier – 10.01 Natural Baby Blonde – which the star has put her name behind.

Some fans urged Holly to try and go brunette. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

Fans recently saw Holly with brunette hair though, when she dressed up as Dorothy for The Wizard of Oz for This Morning’s special on Halloween.

While the star obviously sported a wig, people were a fan of the dark locks then as well.

