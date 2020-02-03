Holly Willoughby screams in horror as her dress is almost ripped off in Dancing On Ice blunder

Holly Willoughby was mortified after her dress was almost ripped off live on air.

Dancing On Ice has faced its fair share of drama this week after Caprice Bourret dramatically quit the show, and Libby Clegg was forced to miss the show due to illness.

But hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield brought some much-needed light relief to the show when a rogue camera left them in hysterics.

After one of the celebrities had finished their routine, there seemed to be a gasp from the audience before the camera panned back to Holly, 38, and Phil, 57.

A panicked Holly then told viewers: "This camera just whizzed past my feet and almost ripped my dress off."

Holly was mortified after her dress was almost ripped off. Picture: ITV

Revealing she almost ended up flashing her underwear, the presenter then gestured her dress being pulled down, saying: "Honestly I was nearly like... boom... 'hey guys'.

"Oh my goodness me."

Phil found the whole thing hilarious as he giggled hysterically next to her.

This comes after it was left down to the hosting duo to reveal that Caprice would no longer be taking part in the competition.

The model, 48, hit the headlines last month after she ‘split’ from professional partner Hamish Gaman.

Despite Caprice returning to the ice last Sunday with new partner Oscar Peter, it was announced she had quit this week.

Confirming her exit, Holly said: "We wanted to let you know that unfortunately Caprice will not be taking any further part in this series and sadly Libby Clegg won't be skating tonight because she's unwell, but she'll be back next week.

"And we send them both our best wishes."

A representative for the also confirmed to Heart.co.uk that she has quit for her ‘mental wellbeing’.

They said: "It’s true that Caprice is no longer participating in Dancing On Ice. It’s been a hard few months and she’s had to keep silent for contractual reasons.

"Her mental wellbeing has been affected over the last two months and recent stories leaked to the press are not only salacious but extremely hurtful. Now she’s taking some time to recover and look after herself and her family."