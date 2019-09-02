Holly Willoughby shares emotional Instagram as youngest child starts school

Holly shared an emotional message about her youngest. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Holly Willoughby penned an emotional message about her son Chester’s first day at school ahead of her This Morning return.

The end of summer is upon us, which means its back to school for most children and back to work for Holly Willoughby.

After a very long break spending time with her family, the presenter will be heading back to the This Morning studios today to be reunited with Phillip Schofield.

But as well as preparing for her own comeback, Holly, 38, has been getting ready to send her youngest child Chester off to primary school.

This means that all of Holly and husband Dan Baldwin’s children will now be at school, marking a huge milestone for the star.

Taking to Instagram with a photo of her son, she penned: "And he’s off... full of a whole host of emotions watching him walk through the classroom door... my baby is growing up... thank you @thismorning for moving heaven and earth so I could drop him off... that’s a day we will both never forget ❤️"

Holly also shared another snap of all her kids’ - Harry, 10, Belle, eight, and Chester, four - school shoes lined up in the hallway, Holly wrote: "Back to school...who else’s front door looks like this. Big day for Chester tomorrow, 1st day of school…”

She finished the heartfelt message: “Good luck to anyone else starting their school journey...can’t believe he’s at this stage already."

And Holly’s followers were quick to comment, with many sharing their own experiences.

Famous pal Davina McCall - who is mum to Holly, 17, Tilly, 15, and Chester, 12 - commented: “Mine x but the shoes are BIG!!!"

Fellow mum, Kate Thornton wrote: “Aww perfect image .. mine are grown up now miss all this !! Xxx😘😢,” while Strictly’s Tess Daly added: “Bless💕💕”

Another supportive fan commented: “Snap. Good luck Chester x”

While a second wrote: "Sad times, I hate the new term and the end of the holidays. First day of school is a big one."

Holly has been away with her co-star Phillip for a whopping seven weeks, with the pair no doubt sharing some holiday stories when they return to our screens today.

Clearly not wanting to spend much time apart, the TV husband and wife were spotted relaxing in Quinta do Lago, Portugal with both of them sharing pictures in the sunshine.

The BFF’s were also joined by Phil’s wife Stephanie Lowe, daughters Ruby and Molly, 23 and 25 and the girls’ boyfriends Will George and Will Grieveson.

Even fellow This Morning star Rochelle Humes met up with Holly in Portugal and the pair recreated an adorable photo of their daughters having fun in the sea.

Meanwhile, back in England, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford had taken over the main presenting days in Holly and Phil's absence, while guest presenters covering the Friday show included Davina McCall, Mark Wright and Rylan Clarke-Neil.