Inside Holly Willoughby's family ski holiday in £1k a night luxury chalet

16 December 2022, 11:02

Holly Willoughby has shown off her ski chalet
Holly Willoughby has shown off her ski chalet. Picture: Instagram

This Morning star Holly Willoughby has shared a glimpse of her luxury Christmas ski holiday.

Holly Willoughby and her family are currently enjoying a ski trip in the French Alps.

Taking a break from This Morning, the 41-year-old and her kids have swapped busy London for a luxury chalet complete with a hot tub.

Sharing a glimpse into her holiday on Instagram, Holly posted a picture with one of her three children standing outside the holiday home.

“Back after a dreamy escape to the snow,” she captioned the snap.

"The beautiful #chaletgriffonner was our home for the last few days. Thank you @hunterchalets for looking after us… so special, memories to cherish for life.

“Special mention to Ella, Flora and Daisy for being kind and brilliant and Craig… holy moly that man can cook!!!! #ski #morzine."

Her fans were quick to comment, with someone writing: “Wow I bet it was magical merry Christmas to you and yours xxx”.

“Enjoy yourselves! Family memories,” wrote someone else, while another said: “Hope you had an amazing time✨️❤️.”

Holly Willoughby has shared photos from her ski trip
Holly Willoughby has shared photos from her ski trip. Picture: Instagram

Holly's showbiz pal Kate Thornton has been quick to comment on the star's Instagram post, saying: "The chalet and the ski suit are 😍."

Holly stayed at Hunters Chalets with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, seven.

The company also shared some photos of the incredible rooms Holly stayed in which look stunning with a cosy log fire.

There are also beautiful dining areas over two floors and even a massive hot tub overlooking the mountains.

They tagged Holly in them, writing: "We still have some weeks available this winter for a ski holiday, starting from £7000.

“This chalet sleeps 8+2. #ski #skiing #morzine #skiholiday @hollywilloughby x."

Holly and her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield will be off work for the rest of the year, returning to the sofa in January.

They will also be fronting a special episode of the show on Christmas Day which has already been pre-recorded.

Read more

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

A dog has reunited with its family after seven years

Dog reunited with owners seven years after running away

Lifestyle

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have shown off their beautiful garden

Rochelle Humes shows off huge garden covered in snow at £3.3million home

Stacey Solomon shared sweet photos of Rex and Rose in the snow

Stacey Solomon defended by fans after sharing photos of Rex in the snow

Here's when the supermarkets are open this Christmas period

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2022: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Lifestyle

Hotels in the EU will soon be banned from giving out free miniature toiletries

Hotels could soon be banned from giving away mini toiletries

Travel

A woman has asked for advice on her Christmas Day dilemma

‘My sister in law charged me £40 to have Christmas dinner at hers – there wasn’t even dessert!’

Christmas

Smoking is now banned for future generations in New Zealand

New Zealand bans cigarettes for future generations

News

Mark Wright has shown off his incredible mansion in the snow

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan show off £3.5m mansion covered in snow

Love Island Australia have cancelled Casa Amor this year

Love Island Australia 2022 reveal they've cancelled Casa Amor this year

TV & Movies

Here's how to get rid of window condensation

Cleaning expert swears by washing up liquid hack to stop condensation

Lifestyle

A man has shared a text he received

Woman charges friend £2 for petrol after giving him a lift home

Lifestyle

A teacher has revealed what she doesn't want for Christmas

'I'm a teacher and these are the Christmas gifts we hate getting’

Lifestyle

Salt could be the solution to condensation around your windows

Putting a bowl of salt on your window sill can stop condensation

Lifestyle

Mamma Mia! I have A Dream will be out on ITV next year

New reality show searching for next stars of Mamma Mia! the musical

TV & Movies

Ian Beale left EastEnders in 2021

Why did Ian Beale leave EastEnders and is he coming back?

TV & Movies