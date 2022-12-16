Inside Holly Willoughby's family ski holiday in £1k a night luxury chalet

Holly Willoughby has shown off her ski chalet. Picture: Instagram

This Morning star Holly Willoughby has shared a glimpse of her luxury Christmas ski holiday.

Holly Willoughby and her family are currently enjoying a ski trip in the French Alps.

Taking a break from This Morning, the 41-year-old and her kids have swapped busy London for a luxury chalet complete with a hot tub.

Sharing a glimpse into her holiday on Instagram, Holly posted a picture with one of her three children standing outside the holiday home.

“Back after a dreamy escape to the snow,” she captioned the snap.

"The beautiful #chaletgriffonner was our home for the last few days. Thank you @hunterchalets for looking after us… so special, memories to cherish for life.

“Special mention to Ella, Flora and Daisy for being kind and brilliant and Craig… holy moly that man can cook!!!! #ski #morzine."

Her fans were quick to comment, with someone writing: “Wow I bet it was magical merry Christmas to you and yours xxx”.

“Enjoy yourselves! Family memories,” wrote someone else, while another said: “Hope you had an amazing time✨️❤️.”

Holly Willoughby has shared photos from her ski trip. Picture: Instagram

Holly's showbiz pal Kate Thornton has been quick to comment on the star's Instagram post, saying: "The chalet and the ski suit are 😍."

Holly stayed at Hunters Chalets with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, seven.

The company also shared some photos of the incredible rooms Holly stayed in which look stunning with a cosy log fire.

There are also beautiful dining areas over two floors and even a massive hot tub overlooking the mountains.

They tagged Holly in them, writing: "We still have some weeks available this winter for a ski holiday, starting from £7000.

“This chalet sleeps 8+2. #ski #skiing #morzine #skiholiday @hollywilloughby x."

Holly and her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield will be off work for the rest of the year, returning to the sofa in January.

They will also be fronting a special episode of the show on Christmas Day which has already been pre-recorded.

