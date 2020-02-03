Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £45 navy blouse from & Other Stories

3 February 2020, 09:50

Holly's outfit is very affordable today
Holly's outfit is very affordable today. Picture: Instagram/& Other Stories
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Holly Willoughby has brightened our Monday morning.

Holly Willoughby has opted for a very chic look on This Morning.

Arriving for her first day of the working week, the 38-year-old opted for a navy blouse and matching skirt.

The gathered button down crepe blouse has subtle puff shoulders and a v-cut yoke at the back.

From & Other Stories, the shirt is £45 and comes in sizes 6-14.

Meanwhile, her mini skirt is from high street retailer Warehouse and costs £32.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.

The presenting duo also take the summer school holidays off, as well as half terms and Christmas. While they're away the likes of Rochelle Humes, Rylan Clark-Neal, Richard Madeley and Mark Wright have all stepped in.

Holly's skirt is from Warehouse
Holly's skirt is from Warehouse. Picture: Warehouse

What are Holly’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Read More: Holly Willoughby speaks out on weight loss: 'It's personal'

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star was back this summer with her fifth collection with the brand called 'Holly Loves'.

The This Morning star announced the news on her Instagram feed back in July, writing: "So excited to announce the launch of my new #Hollyloves edit with @marksandspencer ... so many beautiful items and you can get them in store or online on the 18th of July ...

“There’s even another jumpsuit of dreams in the mix... will post pictures when I can reveal all!"

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas."The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Holly's dress was almost ripped off during Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby screams in horror as her dress is almost ripped off in Dancing On Ice blunder
The 40-year-old told fans she had fallen ill after dining out at a swanky sushi restaurant.

Michelle Heaton rushed to hospital after collapsing from 'severe dehydration' in Bali
Dec has thanked The Supervet for treating his beloved sausage dog, Rocky.

Declan Donnelly reveals Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick saved his dog’s life after savage fox attack
New dad Jack was spotted getting up close to Extra Camp's Emily.

Jack Fincham spotted ‘snogging’ Emily Atack at NTAs days after becoming a new dad
Connor has said Mike is desperate to stay in the villa

Love Island’s Connor Durman says Mike Boateng is ‘just trying to stay in the villa’ after he made a move on Sophie Piper

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

The couple are begging friends to help with the funds for their dream wedding (stock images)

Couple ask friends to donate £17k for dream Disney wedding with first class fights and 1,000 guests

Lifestyle

Libby has pulled out of tonight's show

Where is Libby Clegg? Paralympian forced to pull out of Dancing On Ice with virus

Dancing On Ice 2020

Expensive school uniforms could be banned

Branded school uniforms 'to be banned' under new law

Lifestyle

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the BAFTAs

Prince William and Kate Middleton spotted laughing off awkward Prince Harry jibe at BAFTAs

Royals

The Casa Amor lineup has been revealed

Love Island 2020 - All of the Casa Amor bombshells and their Instagram handles

TV & Movies

The pair were savagely dumped

Sophie and Wallace dumped from Love Island following brutal public vote

TV & Movies