Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her burgundy midi skirt by Phase Eight

22 February 2023, 10:04

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi skirt by Phase Eight
Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi skirt by Phase Eight. Picture: Instagram

Where is Holly Willoughby's burgundy skirt and matching jumper from and how much does it cost?

It's Wednesday morning and we are one step closer to Friday with another instalment of This Morning.

And Holly Willoughby is embracing the cold weather with a midi dress and matching jumper the show today.

From Phase Eight, the piece is currently on sale for £75.65 and comes in sizes 8-18.

Holly has paired it with a burgundy jumper from Whistles and some matching heels.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermott O'Leary now take over on a Friday.

The presenting duo also take the summer school holidays off, as well as half terms and Christmas.

Holly Willoughby is wearing a Phase Eight dress
Holly Willoughby is wearing a Phase Eight dress. Picture: Phase Eight

What are Holly Willoughby’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, she originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September that year.

The star was back in summer 2019 with her fifth collection with the brand called 'Holly Loves'.

During the first lockdown, she released her autumn 2020 collection, posing for pictures from her own home.

She also recently shared her brand new project 'Wylde Moon', which the presenter describes as a 'beautiful online space' where she can share the things she loves.

She told her followers: "I'm so excited to introduce you to @wyldemoon, a very personal project that I have been working on for a long time.

"It is a space full of things that I love and people that inspire me... from beauty and fashion, to energy and healing.

"Each month, on the full moon, we will be adding exciting new content & watch out for the WYLDE MOON boutique launching soon. This is just the beginning, so dive in."

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Spain becomes first European nation to pass law permitting 'menstrual leave'

Spain becomes first European country to pass law for 'menstrual leave'

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has shared an adorable new photo of daughter Belle

Stacey Solomon melts hearts with adorable new photo of daughter Belle

Bill Kenwright starred in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Bill Kenwright's life 50 years after Gordon Clegg role

TV & Movies

Some supermarkets are rationing fruit and vegetables

Full list of supermarkets rationing fruits and vegetables due to shortages

Lifestyle

Alison Hammond apparently made Ant and Dec's prank very difficult

Alison Hammond 'ruins' Ant and Dec prank as she refuses to take part

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

Lifestyle

Jude Law 'becomes dad for seventh time' aged 50

Jude Law 'becomes dad for seventh time' aged 50

A mum has divided opinion after saying her daughter is too old to cuddle

Mum sparks debate after telling 11-year-old daughter she’s ‘too old to cuddle’

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out hit by 1,500 complaints over 'animal cruelty'

Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out hit by 1,500 complaints over 'animal cruelty'

A woman has been praised for how she reacted to a mum on the train

Woman praised after she refused to give up train seat for mum and three children

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a striped top from Reserved

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her striped top from Reserved

EastEnders fans 'work out' who dies in Christmas 2023 after spotting major clues

EastEnders fans 'work out' Dean Wicks is killed in Christmas 2023 episode

TV & Movies

Alison Hammond is reportedly engaged

Alison Hammond 'engaged to secret boyfriend' after two years together

Gary Lucy is a father to four children

Inside Gary Lucy's life away from acting with four children

Stacey Solomon says she 'loves' that she still has her baby bump

Stacey Solomon says she 'loves' her post-baby bump as she's praised by fans